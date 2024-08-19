Pop-up sauna opens: Can saunas reduce dementia risk?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We've all heard the health benefits of saunas, but more recently, they have been linked to having an incredible impact on reducing the risks of dementia and Alzheimer's! Eastbourne residents try it out.

With Eastbourne's new public sauna opening on the seafront near the Wish Tower, bookable online for £8 for 30 minutes, people are flocking to it amidst new studies of their health benefits.

"We've only been open three days, and we have been fully booked," the young woman working at the sauna said when asked how things were going after opening.

Some have criticised the sauna for being too expensive for many around Eastbourne. However, one man said: "I've been here every day since it's been open."

The Luna Hut Sauna, Eastbourne.

Saunas have so many health benefits, but a study recently linked heat therapy to a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This is in addition to its other benefits, such as reduced heart attack and stroke risk, as shown in other studies.

It's not just heat therapy; as the lady working at the sauna says: "We've got showers, the cooling-off bath, and, of course, the sea."

Being around natural elements is constantly proven to impact mental health positively. Have you tried the sauna yet?