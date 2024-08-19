Pop-up sauna opens: Can saunas reduce dementia risk?
and live on Freeview channel 276
With Eastbourne's new public sauna opening on the seafront near the Wish Tower, bookable online for £8 for 30 minutes, people are flocking to it amidst new studies of their health benefits.
"We've only been open three days, and we have been fully booked," the young woman working at the sauna said when asked how things were going after opening.
Some have criticised the sauna for being too expensive for many around Eastbourne. However, one man said: "I've been here every day since it's been open."
Saunas have so many health benefits, but a study recently linked heat therapy to a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This is in addition to its other benefits, such as reduced heart attack and stroke risk, as shown in other studies.
It's not just heat therapy; as the lady working at the sauna says: "We've got showers, the cooling-off bath, and, of course, the sea."
Being around natural elements is constantly proven to impact mental health positively. Have you tried the sauna yet?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.