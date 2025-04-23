Pop-ups, vans, and community centres bring jabs closer to home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NHS is making it easier for people in Sussex to get their spring COVID-19 vaccination by offering more local options, including mobile vans and pop-up clinics in familiar and convenient community spaces.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1 April, eligible residents can receive their spring COVID-19 booster. Around 271,000 people across Sussex are expected to be eligible this spring, and bookings are now open through the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119.

To help people access the vaccine more easily, NHS Sussex is setting up clinics in places such as community centres, sports halls, and other local venues. Mobile vaccination vans will also be visiting neighbourhoods and supermarket car parks across the county, offering convenient options close to where people live and shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to make vaccinations as accessible as possible, NHS Sussex is deploying mobile vaccination units and hosting pop-up sessions in local hubs — places where people already gather. These include a leisure centre in Seaford, Eastbourne library, and a community centre in Crawley, helping to ensure more people can receive their vaccination close to home.

Walk-in vaccination unit

As of 21 April, almost 85,000 vaccinations have already been given across Sussex since the spring campaign began on 1 April.

Dr James Ramsay, chief medical officer at Sussex Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: “We want to make it as straightforward as possible for people to get their vaccination. That is why we are offering it in locations people already visit as part of daily life,”

“COVID-19 can still cause serious illness, especially for older adults and people with weakened immune systems. The vaccine is offered seasonally because protection fades over time and the virus continues to change. This spring’s programme is focused on protecting those who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell if they catch COVID-19. It’s an important opportunity to top up immunity and help prevent hospitalisations.”

The spring booster is being offered to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covid vaccinations

adults aged 75 years and over

residents in a care home for older adults

individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in COVID-19: the green book, chapter 14a; Tables 3 and 4

Eligible individuals will receive invitations from the NHS, and GP practices and local services will also be contacting people to offer appointments.

In addition to booked appointments, walk-in options will be available at several sites across Sussex. These will likely include community pharmacies, GP-led services and local walk-in sessions. Details of walk-in clinics, mobile units, and pop-up sites will be updated regularly on the NHS Sussex website and social media.

To find out more or to book a vaccination, visit:

www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccine or call 119.