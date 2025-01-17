Public reminded of alternatives to A&E: family shares positive experience at Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in Sussex is urging residents to make the right choice when seeking urgent medical care this winter to help ensure that emergency services are available for those who need them most.

Whether it’s an elbow injury from football, a burn from the cooker, or a high temperature, knowing where to go for the right care means you can get the help you need quickly, while A&E can focus on more serious emergencies.

By choosing the most suitable service, the public can support the NHS in ensuring everyone gets the care they need as efficiently as possible.

Gemma and her daughter Imogen recently visited Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) after Imogen injured her elbow during school.

Gemma and her daughter at Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC)

Explaining why they chose the UTC over A&E, Gemma said: “We’ve been here a few times in the past and we find it easy to use and very friendly.

“The waiting times are shorter, and A&E is obviously for much more severe problems.

“It’s nice and local for us, and it makes sure A&E is for the more serious incidents.”

Imogen’s elbow injury was initially caused by a football accident, and subsequent falls aggravated the issue. When they visited Crawley UTC, the family was promptly seen by Nurse Practitioner Ellie, who assessed the injury and referred Imogen for an x-ray. After the x-ray, the injury was properly evaluated, and treatment was administered on-site, before Imogen was discharged home.

Most patients at the UTC are assessed, treated, and discharged during their visit, with treatment summaries and any follow-up advice shared with their GP to ensure continuity of care.

UTCs, walk-in centres, and Minor Injury Units (MIU)are available across the region for urgent but non-emergency situations such as sprains, minor burns, cuts, and other injuries. These services often have shorter waiting times compared to A&E and can provide expert treatment closer to home.

Local UTCs include Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre, which is open daily from 7:30am to 10pm. Services like these play a critical role in relieving pressure on emergency departments by treating conditions that don’t require immediate life-saving interventions.

Additional services across Sussex include:

Brighton and Hove

Brighton Station Health Centre – Walk in or call 0333 321 0946. Open 8am to 8pm every day, including bank holidays.East Sussex

Crowborough MIU – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm). Lewes UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).Uckfield MIU – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).West Sussex

Bognor War Memorial Hospital MIU – Please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, excluding bank holidays.Horsham Hospital MIU – Please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, excluding bank holidays.Queen Victoria Hospital MIU, East Grinstead – Walk-in service. Open 8am to 8pm every day, including bank holidays.UTCs within hospitals:

Worthing Hospital UTC – Please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.Eastbourne District General Hospital UTC – Please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.The Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea UTC – Please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.St Richard’s Hospital UTC, Chichester – Please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.Hollie Poole, Operational Divisional Director- Unplanned Care for Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our Urgent Treatment Centres and Minor Injury Units can be a great alternative for patients such as Imogen who need urgent care when it isn't an emergency. Our team of qualified professionals such as doctors, nurses and emergency practitioners can provide treatment for urgent situations meaning that our A&E teams can focus on those who need emergency care.”

Dr. James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said: “Our emergency services are here to save lives, and so for urgent issues that aren’t life-threatening, we’re urging people to consider the alternatives.

“Using the right service not only helps A&E teams focus on critical cases but also means patients are likely to be seen more quickly.”

Residents can also use NHS 111 online or by phone 24/7 to receive expert advice and guidance on the most appropriate service for their needs.

Pharmacies are another great resource for advice and treatment of common winter ailments, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, and stomach bugs. Many offer private consultation rooms for confidential advice on over-the-counter medicines.

Most pharmacies can also offer prescription medicine for some conditions, without you needing to see a GP or make an appointment. This is called Pharmacy First.

The NHS is encouraging everyone to take steps to stay well this winter by keeping essential cold and flu remedies at home, ensuring prescriptions are up to date, and managing long-term conditions by taking medication as prescribed and attending review appointments.

The NHS urges everyone to make the right choice for their healthcare needs, helping to maintain access to emergency services for those who need them most.