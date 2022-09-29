Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead comes top in national survey

In questions that were specifically about nurses, QVH came first with people saying that nurses answered patients’ questions in ways they could understand, while including them in conversations, which inspired trust.

QVH came top on care and treatment as well, with staff being praised for giving patients the right amount of information about their condition and treatment, listening to fears and helping control pain.

Chief executive Steve Jenkin said: “This achievement is something every member of staff and volunteer at the hospital has contributed to. When you work at QVH, whether in theatres, wards, clinics, labs, offices, switchboard, kitchens or gardens, there is a very direct connection between your work and the experience of our patients. I know our staff are very proud of this commitment to our care, and will continue to look for ways to do even better.”

Queen Victoria Hospital staff on the head and neck cancer unit

Patients rated QVH highly on the entire hospital journey, from time on the waiting list before admission, through to choice and quality of food, to help with eating, and support leaving hospital.

Chief nurse Nicky Reeves said: “They also told us that we go the extra mile on the things that are really important when you are in hospital, like helping patients to keep in touch with family and friends.”