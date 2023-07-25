The Society of Radiographers has confirmed that its members will be holding 48-hours of strikes at some hospitals trusts in the South East, from 8am today (Tuesday, July 25) until 8am on Thursday (July 27).

Radiographers are allied health professionals who take x-rays and other medical images to assist doctors in diagnosing diseases and injuries.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “The Society or Radiographers have a mandate to strike at Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Solent NHS Trust, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Photo: NHS Sussex

“As a result, residents are being urged to choose NHS services appropriately and to take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs.

“However, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.”

If you need medical help or advice, or you are unsure about whether you should go to hospital, go to NHS 111 online ‘unless it is a life-threatening emergency’ – when you should still call 999. GP services and pharmacies are also available for patients and can be accessed in the normal way, the NHS said.

If you haven’t been contacted or informed that your planned appointment has been postponed, you are asked to ‘please attend as normal’.

NHS South East Medical Director, Vaughan Lewis, said “Thank you for your patience and using NHS services appropriately while industrial action continues.

“Please continue to look after yourself and your loved ones and where possible, check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.