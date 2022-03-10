READER’S LETTER: When will Eastbourne be getting a new hospital?

Regarding the DGH and talk of removing specialist cardiology services out of Eastbourne, Cllr Tony Freebody calls the cross-party motion not to remove said services a ‘political football’.

Surely what is best for the residents is to keep cardiology services at Eastbourne.

But this could all be irrelevant because in a letter sent to residents from Caroline Ansell MP it states Eastbourne is to get a new hospital.

Butts Brow in Eastbourne. Pic Justin Lycett. Eastbourne DGH from Butts Brow SUS-201011-152419001

Nobody I have spoken to seems to know when or where it is to be built.