READER’S LETTER: When will Eastbourne be getting a new hospital?

Regarding the DGH and talk of removing specialist cardiology services out of Eastbourne, Cllr Tony Freebody calls the cross-party motion not to remove said services a ‘political football’.
Surely what is best for the residents is to keep cardiology services at Eastbourne.
But this could all be irrelevant because in a letter sent to residents from Caroline Ansell MP it states Eastbourne is to get a new hospital.
Nobody I have spoken to seems to know when or where it is to be built.
Could Caroline Ansell please tell us when and where?
