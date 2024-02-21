Referrals open for NSPCC pregnancy service in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NSPCC’s Pregnancy in Mind (PiM) programme supports parents-to-be who may be experiencing, or are at risk of developing, anxiety or depression during or following pregnancy.

The NSPCC London and South East Hub is set to launch the service virtually in West Sussex and would like interested expectant parents and their partners to get in touch, particularly in Worthing and Adur.

Pregnancy in Mind teaches parents techniques like mindfulness meditation, active relaxation and coping skills to deal with anxiety, as well as how to build and strengthen growing relationships with their new baby.

Kellie Ann Fitzgerald, Assistant Director for London and the South East at the NSPCC said: “We are delighted to be offering this important service to people in Worthing, Adur, and the surrounding area.

“Unfortunately we know that perinatal anxiety and depression are often side-lined, despite a significant proportion of people experiencing them while pregnant. This can make an already challenging time for expectant parents much harder.

“We know more and more about how a baby’s brain develops during pregnancy, and ways in which reducing stress and anxiety for expecting parents can help to give babies the very best start in life. That is why we are delighted to be offering this important service to people in Worthing, Adur, and the surrounding area.

“The NSPCC is here for parents in West Sussex, making sure they’ve got the tools they need to support and protect their children.”

The programme is for parents-to-be who are between 12 and 26 weeks of pregnancy and lasts for eight weeks.

One mum who used the service told the NSPCC: "The weekly sessions really helped ground me. This has just been so quick and it's really flexible. It was an eye-opener because you hear NSPCC and think they just look after children. I don't think enough people know about it."

Tara Sutton, West Sussex County Council Hub Support Team Manager, said: “West Sussex County Council are delighted to be working in partnership with the NSPCC to provide this wonderful service for our expectant parents.”

Find out more about the Pregnancy in Mind service by calling 02037 729905, or emailing [email protected]. People can sign up from February 14th to March 14th.