New research conducted by Clarins Beauty Daily team found that Chichester came top in the number of hours a year at 1,919. Brighton & Hove came in second with an annual average of 1,892 hours per year.

The results were based on the numbfer of sunhine hours per UK city, the Chichester area in West Sussex was the sunniest with 80 days on average according to Met Office data.

Other cities in the top ten included Portsmouth which came in fourth at 1,772 hours.

The cities with the most sun exposure have been revealed by Clarins

SPF is essential everyday as there is still risk irrespective of the weather, this means that without proper sun care, residents in the top five places are at even more risk of skin damage than other cities in the UK.

Top 10 UK Cities Most At Risk of Skin Damage From UV Rays

(Annual Average Sunshine Hours)

Chichester - 1,919 hours

Chichester residents are most at risk of skin ageing from UV rays.

Brighton & Hove - 1,892 hours

Southend-on-Sea - 1,884 hours

Portsmouth - 1,772 hours

Canterbury - 1,737 hours

Plymouth - 1,732 hours

Southampton - 1,706 hours

Salisbury - 1,699 hours

Cardiff - 1,692 hours

Bristol - 1,658 hours

UV risk is usually at its highest between 10am and 4pm, as well as during the spring and summer months – so it's always best to avoid too much sun exposure during these times. The sun is not as intense on gloomy days, UV rays can still penetrate through the clouds, so it's still important to use adequate SPF throughout the year.

When it comes to skin damage from the sun, there are two types of UV light that impact this. Ultraviolet A (UVA) rays have a longer wavelength known to cause ageing, whilst Ultraviolet B (UVB) rays have a shorter wavelength which can burn the skin without SPF use. Overexposure to UV rays can lead to the development of wrinkles, texture, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, red blotches, brown spots and even lack of firmness in the skin.

In a 2017 Statista survey, 31 per cent of men in the UK said they don’t wear sunscreen during the summer, even if they’re on a sunny holiday, compared to only 15 per cent of women. In addition, this 2021 survey revealed that 37 per cent of the male respondents reported that they never apply sunscreen when outside of their home, 31 per cent said they use it some of the time and only 11 per cent said that they always use it.

The experts at Clarins Beauty Daily advise: “Make sure you’re using protection no lower than SPF30 daily, even if you’re not directly in the sun. UV rays can streak through the windows of your home and car – and can even damage your skin on cloudy days. The damage from UV radiation is cumulative and therefore, sun protection is non-negotiable. When looking at the research, it's important that men also make more effort to use SPF and work adequate sun care into their skincare routines from day-to-day”