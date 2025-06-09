Ringmer Swimming Pool ready to make a splash at grand reopening this weekend

Ringmer Pool is set to re-open this Saturday, June 14, and welcome back swimmers of all ages.

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced that the pool’s ‘much-anticipated return’ is thanks to a collaborative effort.

LDC said it came forward with a proposal for the pool following a public consultation by East Sussex County Council (ESCC).

Both councils then planned to work together to bring the facility back into use and LDC is now responsible for its operation, with Wave Active running the pool on LDC’s behalf.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Tourism and Leisure, said: “Ringmer Pool was initially built thanks to the hard work and fundraising of local people and it’s really exciting to be bringing it back for the whole community. I am delighted we stepped in to get the pool up and running again and ensure it stays in operation for the future health, wellbeing and enjoyment of young and old.”

LDC said it invested £100,000 in Ringmer Pool as part of a £3 million council investment programme in local leisure services. ESCC worked with LDC in undertaking infrastructure works.

ESCC deputy leader Nick Bennett said: “East Sussex County Council has worked in partnership with Lewes District Council in securing the funding to ensure the future of Ringmer Pool for the benefit of the wider community. It is great to see the pool back in use and we are very pleased to support the reopening of the facility.”

Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Active, said: “This pool is a wonderful asset for people in Ringmer and the surrounding area and I am delighted that very soon we will be welcoming people through its doors again. Along with partners, we have been working hard to get the pool ready and really hope many local residents visit regularly to support the pool, their health and enjoy swimming.”

Find out more at waveactive.org.