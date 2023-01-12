Ropetackle Arts Centre has been recognised by the Alzheimer’s Society as a Dementia Friendly venue, the first such venue in the Adur district.

Mark Phillips, centre manager, Ropetackle and Janice Langley, chairman – Adur Dementia Friendly Communities

Centre manager Mark Phillips said: “Ropetackle has been screening relaxed and friendly films – specially designed for those with memory loss or dementia, with refreshments included and carers going free – since 2019, and are now into their third season. Alongside this, Ropetackle has been following Alzheimer’s Society guidance to create a dementia-friendly environment for visitors. The relaxed and friendly films have proven a success. They are specially chosen to revive precious memories and feature lots of music, dance and colour. Recent films include Singin’ in the Rain, Gigi and Summer Holiday.

“The Alzheimer’s Society has provided vital support to Ropetackle throughout, including training a dedicated band of volunteers, providing guidance on creating a dementia friendly environment and publicising the screenings.”

Janice Langley, chairman of Adur Dementia Friendly Communities, presented Mark with a certificate recognising the Dementia Friendly status and Ropetackle’s commitment to becoming more dementia friendly. Janice said: “Most of us enjoy the opportunity to appreciate the world beyond our day-to-day existence. This might be a trip to the theatre or visiting our local cinema, or it could be attending a music concert or marvelling at works of art in a gallery. Ropetackle is providing such an opportunity for the people of Adur.”

