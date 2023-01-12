Centre manager Mark Phillips said: “Ropetackle has been screening relaxed and friendly films – specially designed for those with memory loss or dementia, with refreshments included and carers going free – since 2019, and are now into their third season. Alongside this, Ropetackle has been following Alzheimer’s Society guidance to create a dementia-friendly environment for visitors. The relaxed and friendly films have proven a success. They are specially chosen to revive precious memories and feature lots of music, dance and colour. Recent films include Singin’ in the Rain, Gigi and Summer Holiday.
“The Alzheimer’s Society has provided vital support to Ropetackle throughout, including training a dedicated band of volunteers, providing guidance on creating a dementia friendly environment and publicising the screenings.”
Janice Langley, chairman of Adur Dementia Friendly Communities, presented Mark with a certificate recognising the Dementia Friendly status and Ropetackle’s commitment to becoming more dementia friendly. Janice said: “Most of us enjoy the opportunity to appreciate the world beyond our day-to-day existence. This might be a trip to the theatre or visiting our local cinema, or it could be attending a music concert or marvelling at works of art in a gallery. Ropetackle is providing such an opportunity for the people of Adur.”
Mark added: “We are delighted to be recognised as the first Dementia-Friendly venue in Adur. It is a testament our commitment to being as accessible and inclusive as possible and the hard work of the volunteers and film committee who have lead the efforts to become dementia friendly. As the first such venue in Adur, we hope to inspire others to follow suit as well as provide further opportunities for those with memory loss or dementia to engage with our programme and enjoy the arts.” If you would like to sponsor the next series of Relaxed and Friendly Films or donate to the Ropetackle Arts Centre itself, contact Mark Phillips at [email protected] for more information.