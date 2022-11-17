A Rustington man has become only the fifth person to be awarded Honorary Liveryman status by The Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers, in recognition of a lifetime of dedicated work in the optical profession.

John Baker, 83, celebrating at Rustington Hall

John Baker, 83, was presented with the prestigious award by the company's clerk, chief executive Helen Perkins, at Rustington Hall on Friday, November 11, in front of friends, family, residents and staff.

A past master of the company, John received the award in recognition of his many years of service to dispensing optics and his lifelong commitment to better eye health.

Proud wife Catherine Baker said: "The Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers is an ancient City of London livery company who received their charter from King Charles 1 in 1629. John is only the fifth person to be awarded the honour of being an Honorary Liveryman.

John Baker being presented with the prestigious award by the company's clerk, chief executive Helen Perkins, at Rustington Hall

"As president of the Association of Dispensing Opticians, John played an important role in bringing organisations together in 1986 to found the Association of British Dispensing Opticians, of which he is a life member.

"John continued to be passionate about his profession, advocating for continuing education and professional development, protection of dispensing among vulnerable groups like children – he always looked forward.

"His influence and encouragement resulted in growth in the membership of both ABDO and The Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers and both organisations now have a strong international representation."

John served as Master Spectacle Maker in 2005-6, with Catherine supporting him. During the year, they were able to meet influential figures in the City of London, diplomatic heads and royalty, always pursuing the message of the importance of eye health and the need for professional guidance on all matters relating to vision.

The award was presented on behalf of the company in a special ceremony at Rustington Hall, the nursing home where John now spends much of his time.