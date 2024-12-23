Same day emergency care supports elderly and frail patients in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) is a vital part of how the NHS in Sussex is working together to improve services, particularly for frail and elderly individuals this winter.

SDEC helps staff quickly identify frail patients and provides comprehensive assessments and advanced care planning, ensuring they don’t have to stay in hospital longer than necessary. The goal is to provide efficient, effective care that helps patients return home as soon as possible, improving both their recovery and overall wellbeing. This process also supports better patient flow in our busy Emergency Departments (EDs).

Patients can be referred to SDEC via their GP, community services, another hospital team, or directly from the ED. This approach ensures patients are seen by the right clinician for their needs, reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and enabling quicker discharges.

Over the past 12 months, approximately 134,000 patients were discharged on the same day having received the care that they needed, rather than having to stay overnight in hospital.

Recent data shows that 29% of people who were admitted to hospital as an emergency in Sussex, were then cared for and discharged on the same day freeing up ward beds for others who needed them more urgently.

With record levels of demand in Emergency Departments this winter, driven by flu, RSV, Covid, and norovirus, SDEC plays a crucial role in supporting rapid assessments, boosting patient recovery, and reducing the risk of infection. It also helps to free up hospital beds for those who require more intensive care.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said: “As set out in our ‘Improving lives together strategy’ we will continue to develop our urgent care services so that patients can get the care they need, when and where they need it.”

“Same day emergency care services across Sussex and Surrey are ensuring patients with a wide variety of conditions can access timely diagnosis, care and treatment, without admitting them to hospital - supporting better outcomes, experience and waiting times.

“Maintaining the quality and safety of services is the key priority for all health and care partners in Sussex and Surrey and SDEC will be one of those key services supporting patients and the NHS this winter.”