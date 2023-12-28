Scream at the Sea 2023 sees people air the grievances in stormy weather on Worthing seafront

The people of Worthing screamed at the sea – and the sea roared its response. A small group gathered in stormy weather at Splash Point, on the seafront, for Scream at the Sea 2023, organised by the Bard of Worthing, Joe Bunn.

The annual event gives people the opportunity to air their grievances and shout them at the top of their voices, so they float away with the waves.

Joe, writing on the events page on Facebook, said: "Gather up your lungs and all the breath you can muster, it's the annual tradition that everyone needs in their lives, it's Scream at the Sea 2023.

"It's been another year that's lasted 9,000 days, and there's plenty to scream about, so why not channel that all into one bellow at one sea. The one that's off the Sussex Coastline.

"Previous years have seen people turn up and scream alone, but this year let's make a real go of it. We will shout obscenities to our hearts' content.

"We will stand on rocks and make the sea turn back. Find your voice, and shout at the top of your lungs."

The forecast rain began to fall just before the 2pm start time but still around 30 people turned up. After reciting the poem Joe handed out, everyone screamed and shouted at the sea.

The poem reads: It read: "We the mighty few, gathered and true, ready to scream at the sea. We bring grievances and sorrow. We start anew, put last year's pain in the deep. We bring old lungs to freshen. We bring harsh words to strengthen ourselves against what we won't keep and we scream at the sea."

The waves roared in response and tiny pellets of hail fell from the sky but everyone went away happy.

1 . Scream at the Sea 2023 Scream at the Sea 2023, organised by the Bard of Worthing, Joe Bunn, gave people the opportunity to air their grievances and shout them at the top of their voices, so they float away with the waves Photo: Elaine Hammond

