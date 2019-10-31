Seaford nursing home continues to be ‘good’

A Seaford nursing home that provides care for older people living with a range of care needs continues to be ‘good’.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Westerleigh Nursing Home in Corsica Road, Seaford, on September 26-27, and gave it an overall ‘good’ rating.

The home provides nursing, care and accommodation for up to 30 people. There were 28 people living in the service when the CQC visited.

People cared for were mainly older people who were living with a range of care needs, including arthritis, diabetes and heart conditions. Some people were also living with dementia. Most people needed support with their personal care, eating, drinking or mobility.

The CQC report said: “Training, policy guidance and safe systems of work minimised the risk of people being exposed to harm.

“Staff understood how to safeguard people at risk and how to report any concerns they may have.

“Medicines were administered safely by competent staff. Safe recruitment practices had been followed before staff started working at the service.

“Staff were deployed with the correct training, skills and experience to meet people’s needs.

“Nursing staff received clinical supervision and training. The premises were clean and infection control measures followed.

“People told us the home was clean and tidy. Relatives spoken with had no concerns about the cleanliness of the service.

“People’s needs and the individual risks they may face were assessed and recorded.

“Incidents and accidents were recorded and checked or investigated by the registered manager to see what steps could be taken to prevent these happening again. This ensured lessons were learnt.”

People told the CQC that they experienced safe care. One said: “It’s safe here, it’s clean and I love the garden.” Another person said: “Everything is okay, my family know I’m safe and get the care that I need, but I would like to be closer to them.”

A relative said: “The staff are all very good, I know my mother is safe and looked after. Staff will always make time to talk to us.”