A charity which responds to 999 emergency calls with ambulances across Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven is looking for volunteers.

Seahaven Responders are hosting an open evening on Tuesday, February 7, at 6pm at the Denton Island Bowls Club for those who would like more information.

Jack Stonehouse, team leader for the charity, has been a volunteer for 10 years. He said: “It is extremely satisfying knowing you’ve helped someone in their time of need. Although we don’t replace an ambulance response, being so close to an incident in our local area means we often get there first.

“It is a great thing to do for your local community, you don’t need any experience as all the training and equipment is provided. We have a highly experienced team who will help you during your training and during the first few months of passing training, so there is a great amount of support.”

Volunteers would need to be able to commit to a minimum of 20 hours a month.

More information on the open evening can be found here

