Evie Herriott, from Shoreham-by-Sea, is looking forward to a triple celebration in December – her fourth birthday, a wonderful family Christmas – and conquering cancer.

Last year, Evie celebrated her third birthday by ringing a hospital bell to mark the end of her treatment for neuroblastoma.

This year, Evie, from Shoreham, will be spending her big day – December 18 – at home and counting down to all the fun of Christmas.

Evie has been recognised with a special national award for the courage she showed throughout her treatment – a Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award, in partnership with TK Maxx.

And now her family is encouraging others to nominate other children for the same sparkling award.

At 21 months, Evie was a bundle of energy with no hint of any illness. The only ailment she had was a cold.

But after several trips to the doctors, in September 2020, she was finally referred for a chest X-ray which revealed a tumour in her chest.

Mum Kelly said: “It was a massive shock. I thought the hospital must have it wrong because she was so ‘well’.”

By midnight the same day, Evie was in intensive care at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London.

“I remember walking into that hospital and thinking ‘We are never going to leave here’. It felt crazy and surreal,” Kelly said.

Doctors told Kelly and her husband Simon that Evie had an aggressive tumour which was 13 per cent away from wrapping itself around her spine, which would have meant Evie would not have been able to walk.

She started emergency chemo immediately, the start of a long and tough road to recovery.

Keen to support his little sister, Harry set himself the challenge to run two miles a day last March, along with step-dad Simon, and raised an astonishing £15,421 for Cancer Research UK.

Evie’s treatment happened during lockdown which meant only Kelly or Simon could only be with her one at a time. And older brother Harry, wasn’t able to visit her.

“It was tough for Harry too as he was older,” Kelly said. “Simon’s dad had died of bowel cancer so he knew what cancer was and he was scared.”

Thankfully Evie responded well to treatment and was told she was all clear last December. Doctors are still regularly monitoring a small remnant of the tumour near Evie’s aorta, but they believe it is just a patch of dead cells.

Evie has now been able to resume many of the activities she loves – ballet and tap dancing, swimming and has just returned from a family holiday to Tenerife.

Kelly added: “Last year she was in clothes for girls aged 2-3. Now, she is in age 5-6 clothes. She’s tall and strong and confident – she’s really thriving.”

Evie has also started play school and is looking forward to going to big school next year.

Kelly said: “I think it’s important for other families who are perhaps just starting out on the journey we’ve been on, to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is a scary time – you are thrust into a world you know nothing about and have to put your trust in the doctors and the scientists.

“It’s great that the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards recognise what children like Evie, and their families, go through.”

Cancer Research UK helped develop the drugs busulfan and melphalan, as well as helping fund an international trial showing the drugs could improve survival for children with advanced neuroblastoma.

Every child nominated receives the accolade, which is backed by a host of famous faces, including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker.

There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition. The awards are open to all children under 18 who live in the UK and have been treated for the disease within the past five years.

As well as a star shaped trophy, Evie also received a £50 TK Maxx gift card, T-shirt and a certificate signed by the celebrities. Harry, now 12, also received a certificate.

Around 240 children are diagnosed with cancer in the South East every year, but research is helping to transform survival.

Through the Star Awards the charity hopes to shine a light on some of the challenges faced by children like Evie which its scientists are working to tackle.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South East, said: “Evie is a real star – she has been through so much – and she’s not even four yet. It has

been a privilege to celebrate her courage with a Star Award. And huge credit to Harry too for raising so much money to support her and researchers.

“As we mark our 20th anniversary, we’re reflecting on the progress made in the fight against the disease, but there’s still much further to go. Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment – and many youngsters may experience serious long-term side effects. That’s why we’re supporting dedicated research to ensure more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life.

“We’re urging people to nominate inspirational children like Evie for a Star Award now, so that many more affected by this devastating disease can receive the acknowledgement they so richly deserve.”

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers. Since 2004, the retailer has raised over £43 million for vital research to help improve survival and reduce the long-term side effects of treatments.

Group Marketing & Corporate Responsibility Director at TJX Europe, Deborah Dolce, said: “As part of our commitment to support children and young people facing cancer, TK Maxx is delighted to support the Star Awards for the 14 th year running. The awards recognise the incredible bravery and determination these children show as they undergo treatment and we are in awe of each and every one of them. Cancer Research UK is working tirelessly to improve survival rates and reduce long term side effects, and we are very pleased to continue to support their vital work.”

