New General Manager, Devendra and Head Chef, David started the celebrations at the home off Middle Rd, Shoreham-by-Sea, by cutting their home made cake, followed by entertainment, dancing and canapes & prosecco. Kingsland House nursing home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalized care across it's care homes and hospitals.
Shoreham's Kingsland House Care Home celebrates 30 years of caring
Barchester Healthcare are celebrating 30 years of caring and their local nursing home, Kingsland House, joined in the celebrations with a party for their residents, families and friends.