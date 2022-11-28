Edit Account-Sign Out
Shoreham's Kingsland House Care Home celebrates 30 years of caring

Barchester Healthcare are celebrating 30 years of caring and their local nursing home, Kingsland House, joined in the celebrations with a party for their residents, families and friends.

By Donna GuyverContributor
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:42pm
Barchester Healthcare, 30 years of caring, marking the occasion with new General Manager, Devendra and Head Chef, David, cutting the cake
New General Manager, Devendra and Head Chef, David started the celebrations at the home off Middle Rd, Shoreham-by-Sea, by cutting their home made cake, followed by entertainment, dancing and canapes & prosecco. Kingsland House nursing home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalized care across it's care homes and hospitals.

