Significant refurbishments at Crawley Hospital to enhance local healthcare services

Crawley Hospital is undergoing a series of major refurbishments aimed at improving healthcare services for residents of Crawley and the surrounding areas.

The projects include the expansion of the Children’s Development Centre, upgrades to the Outpatient Department, and the construction of a new Community Diagnostic Centre.

The work is to ensure that Crawley Hospital continues to meet the needs of the community with modern and reliable facilities that can handle the increasing demands on its services.

Two key projects have already been completed: the expansion of the Children’s Development Centre and the refurbishment of part of the Outpatient Department. Work on the new Community Diagnostic Centre is expected to begin later this year, subject to the final confirmation of funding.

The expansion of the Children’s Development Centre has relocated it to a more spacious wing of the hospital. The updated centre now offers 16 new clinical rooms and brings together a number of multi-disciplinary teams that support children and young people aged 0 to 19 years. This integrated approach ensures that various services can work together under one roof, offering comprehensive care tailored to the needs of children and their families.

The Outpatient Department has also received essential upgrades, including improvements to fire safety and water systems. These changes have enhanced the safety and comfort of the department for both patients and staff.

This transformative investment is a joint effort by NHS Property Services, NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, and Sussex and Surrey Healthcare NHS Trust.

Fouzia Harrington, Director of Joint Commissioning and Integrated Community Team Development (West Sussex) said: "These refurbishments represent a major step forward in ensuring that our residents have access to the healthcare they need, closer to home, which is a key strand of our strategy and plan for improving people’s lives in Sussex.

“The expanded Children’s Development Centre, upgrades to Outpatient Department, and upcoming Community Diagnostic Centre will make a significant difference to the lives of local families - providing vital services in a more accessible and integrated way."

Looking ahead, the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) will be a significant addition to Crawley Hospital.

Once complete, it will allow residents to access a range of diagnostic services locally, reducing the need to travel to East Surrey Hospital. The centre is expected to improve access to critical diagnostics, making healthcare more convenient and timelier for the local community. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2024, with the centre expected to be fully operational by early 2025.

Across Sussex, and since April 2024, the existing CDCs have delivered over 180,000 diagnostic tests and scans, and is on target to double that figure by April 2025.

There are currently eight CDCs across Sussex, aimed at providing diagnostic care within communities and closer to home for local people. They offer a purpose-built, patient-friendly space where a variety of essential diagnostic tests are offered, including x-rays, ECGs, ultrasound, MRI, and CT scans. This wide range of diagnostics plays a crucial role in the early detection and treatment of serious conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and lung disease.

Andrew Strange, Estates Strategy Lead for NHS Property Services, said: “Crawley Hospital is a major health hub in the area. We are working with our NHS partners to ensure the facility remains modern, fit-for-purpose, and capable of handling the increasing demands on its services.”

He continued: “It’s fantastic to see that two major schemes are now complete, and we are looking forward to starting work on the Community Diagnostic Centre as plans move forward.”