Silverlake Care makes major investment in Uckfield care home
The project, part of a wider £100,000 investment plan to improve facilities and quality care provision at Coniston Court, will see the creation of a new, state-of-the-art 10-bedded wing, dedicated to providing exceptional elderly residential care.
The new unit, designed with the comfort and well-being of residents in mind, will feature en-suite wet rooms, wide corridors for easy access, and a luxurious spa bath. In keeping with Silverlake Care's commitment to excellence, the entire wing has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment, ensuring the highest standards of accommodation and care.
This expansion not only enhances the care options available to the local area but also brings economic benefits, creating 15 new jobs. These positions will offer local residents the opportunity to be part of a team delivering high-quality care in a beautiful setting.
Tony Stein, chief executive of Healthcare Management Solutions, which operates Coniston Court, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying: "We are incredibly proud to announce this investment at Coniston Court. This development not only signifies our commitment to enhancing the quality of care we offer but also reinforces our dedication to the local community in Uckfield.
“The new wing will allow us to support more families, offering a level of care that is second to none, in a setting that is truly unique. Coniston Court is a stunning Edwardian country house, set in the heart of glorious countryside, offering our residents a tranquil and picturesque environment. This investment ensures that we continue to provide an exceptional standard of living and care to our residents."
Coniston Court is renowned for its beautiful Edwardian architecture and idyllic location, surrounded by mature trees with peaceful gardens in the serene Ashdown Forest.
This expansion project underscores Silverlake Care's ongoing commitment to providing superior care facilities and services, enhancing the lives of the elderly and contributing positively to the local community.