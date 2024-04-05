Specialist hospital expands its services with launch of Women’s Health Check

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hospital, which is part of Horder Healthcare, has introduced its bespoke Women’s Health Check to address the evolving healthcare needs of women in the community and beyond.

Building upon the success of its Menopause Management service launched last year, The McIndoe Centre has developed a service designed to provide women with a personalised and thorough assessment of their health status, encompassing various aspects of physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

With a focus on preventive care and early detection, the Women’s Health Check aims to empower women to take proactive steps towards optimising their health and wellness.

The McIndoe Centre in East Grinstead

Dr Emma Sloan, GP and Women’s Health Specialist at The McIndoe Centre, said: “Women live longer than men, but unfortunately, they live with more disease and morbidity than men do.

“Here at The McIndoe Centre, we are dedicated to advancing women’s health and supporting women to lead healthier lives.

“Our Women’s Health Check aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care that addresses the diverse healthcare needs of women.”

In one single appointment, The Women’s Health Check can provide insights into cholesterol, thyroid, and vitamin levels, as well as liver and kidney function, the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, and much more.

It includes a consultation with a dedicated women’s health GP, where interim findings can be discussed and patients can share their health concerns.

Results are presented in an easy-to-read health check report with expert analysis and tailored recommendations based on test results, empowering women to make informed decisions with clarity.

A follow-up telephone consultation can provide additional insights, clarify any queries, and give a full picture of health before planning any recommended next steps.

Dr Sloan adds: “Through this service, we can look at what women really need and what their health determinants are to try and help diagnose, treat, and care for them throughout their life.

“We can address any personal concerns and provide them with the most up-to-date and informative guidance to help them stay fit and well, free from anxiety and worry about their health going forward into the future.”