Spire Gatwick Park Hospital patient undergoes transformational weight loss surgery with life changing results

Senna-Michelle Juchau underwent weight loss surgery in 2021 and hasn’t looked back since

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital’s patient, Senna struggled with her weight throughout her life. After having children, she tried to lose weight via traditional methods such as exercise and a balanced diet, without success. Senna suffered with depression and felt like she was losing herself, the extra weight was taking its toll, limiting quality time with family and friends and restricting activities with her children.

Senna researched surgery options and was impressed by the reputation of the weight loss service at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital, having heard about the great aftercare and short wait times. Senna chose to book an appointment with Mr Simon Monkhouse, Consultant General and Bariatric Surgeon at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital due to the additional holistic support provided, which includes advice from a dedicated psychotherapist and a consultant dietician.

After careful consideration, Senna had surgery within four weeks of her initial appointment. Senna found the hospital team at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital to be very friendly and reassuring, helping reduce her anxieties around surgery. She enjoyed having her own room to recover in private and particularly appreciated the aftercare and support that she received from Molly Boxall, Specialist Bariatric Nurse, who would always promptly respond to any post-operative questions.

Senna-Michelle Juchau's incredible transformation

When Senna returned home from Spire Gatwick Park Hospital she immediately felt a difference to her health and has not stopped feeling the benefits since. Senna’s life has transformed following surgery. She is now able to be active with her children, enjoy new hobbies, and is advancing her career. Senna has found a passion for helping others who experience obesity and spends her spare time educating, signposting and empowering others who are on their weight loss journey.

Senna competed in the Surrey and Kent heats of Miss Great Britain Pageant 2024 and placed 2nd Runner Up at Kent, using the opportunity to battle the stigma around obesity and weight loss surgery. After being inspired by her own life changing journey and experience, Senna decided to set up her own pageant, Miss Bariatric, the UK’s first ever pageant for weight loss surgery patients. The pageant has been designed to celebrate the additional benefits that can be gained from weight loss surgery, as opposed to the weight that has been lost. Senna is competing for the Ms International UK title in March 2025 with the aim to spread Obesity awareness on an International platform.

Senna-Michelle Juchau commented: “My surgery has been life changing. It has given me the confidence to step out of my comfort zone and experience life to the fullest. My overall health has improved, and so has my mindset. I am now able to climb into my children’s bunk beds for a cuddle at bedtime and can run around soft play, creating amazing memories. Weight loss surgery is the best thing I have ever done for myself, there is no better investment than yourself and your health.”

Mrs Jayne Cassidy, Hospital Director, said: “Senna’s story is a great example of surgery and healthcare making a positive difference to people’s lives through outstanding personalised care. I am delighted to hear that Senna’s surgery has had such a beneficial impact on both her and her family’s life.”