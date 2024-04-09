Spring wellbeing and clothes swap event for women in Haywards Heath this weekend
The event, which is described by the Co-Women social club as ‘a day of relaxation, empowerment, and eco-conscious style’, takes place at Be Yoga, Aviation House, Sussex Road, on Saturday, April 13 (11am-3pm).
Visit www.co-women.org/event-details/5rs-step-into-spring-well-being-reset-and-clothes-swap to find out more.
A spokesperson said: “Embrace the spirit of spring with Co-Women’s latest event – a fusion of wellness, camaraderie, and sustainable fashion.”
They said: “Tailored for women from all walks of life, whether you’re climbing the corporate ladder, freelancing, or managing a business, Co-Women creates an inclusive space to Release, Revive, Refuel, Request & Recommend and Restore. Jo Child, Bryony Hamerton, and Jess Nicks are the powerhouse trio behind this spring’s can’t-miss event, designed to offer a blissful respite from the daily grind.”
The day’s Itinerary includes: a release session led by Jo Child (11.15am), a dance shake-off with Jess Nicks (11.30am), laughter yoga (11.45am), a sound bath and guided meditation (12.30pm), and a clothes swap (1pm).
A spokesperson said: “Participants are requested to bring a water bottle, a cushion, yoga mat, and a blanket for the meditation practice. Bring along an open mind, a warm heart, and a willingness to embrace joy. This event is about more than swapping clothes; it's about swapping stories, laughter, and positivity. Co-Women promises an experience filled with warmth and wellness. Remember, prompt arrival is key as late entry may not be guaranteed. Join us for a day that promises to leave you smiling, rejuvenated, and perhaps with a revamped wardrobe.”