Spring wellbeing and clothes swap event for women in Haywards Heath this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which is described by the Co-Women social club as ‘a day of relaxation, empowerment, and eco-conscious style’, takes place at Be Yoga, Aviation House, Sussex Road, on Saturday, April 13 (11am-3pm).

Visit www.co-women.org/event-details/5rs-step-into-spring-well-being-reset-and-clothes-swap to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Embrace the spirit of spring with Co-Women’s latest event – a fusion of wellness, camaraderie, and sustainable fashion.”

Bryony Hamerton is one of the women behind the Spring Well-being Reset and Clothes Swap in Haywards Heath

They said: “Tailored for women from all walks of life, whether you’re climbing the corporate ladder, freelancing, or managing a business, Co-Women creates an inclusive space to Release, Revive, Refuel, Request & Recommend and Restore. Jo Child, Bryony Hamerton, and Jess Nicks are the powerhouse trio behind this spring’s can’t-miss event, designed to offer a blissful respite from the daily grind.”

The day’s Itinerary includes: a release session led by Jo Child (11.15am), a dance shake-off with Jess Nicks (11.30am), laughter yoga (11.45am), a sound bath and guided meditation (12.30pm), and a clothes swap (1pm).