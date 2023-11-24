St Catherine’s new state-of-the-art £20m hospice in pictures

The new £19.5 million St Catherine’s Hospice at Pease Pottage has been officially handed to the charity, marking the end of its construction.

After 90 weeks, the completion of the state-of-the-art hospice saw Barnes Construction handing a ceremonial key to St Catherine’s to symbolise the end of the build and the start of a new

home for the much-loved charity, that provides palliative and end of life care throughout West Sussex and East Surrey.

Designed by Building Ideas and LSI Architects, and built by Barnes Construction, the new hospice is 41,000 sq ft - one and a half times the size of St Catherine’s current site on Malthouse

Road in Crawley.

You can see special feature with interviews chief executive Giles Tomsett, People and Site Services Director Elly Powis and outpatient Bill McCusker in the video here and in next week's newspaper.

The impressive facility provides St Catherine’s with 24 patient rooms, each with their own garden and en-suite facilities, and space for relatives to stay overnight with their loved ones.

It also has improved facilities for people being cared for in the community, with a wellbeing centre, a gym, counselling rooms, a reflective space and areas for music and art therapies.

It even includes a hair and beauty salon for patients and members of the local community to use.

1 . St Catherine’s Hospice new £19.5 million building at Pease Pottage. SR23112301 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld St Catherine’s Hospice new £19.5 million building at Pease Pottage. SR23112301 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

2 . St Catherine’s Hospice new £19.5 million building at Pease Pottage. SR23112301 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld Mark Hart, of Barnes Construction, Giles Tomsett and Terry O’Leary of St Catherine’s Hospice. St Catherine’s Hospice new £19.5 million building at Pease Pottage. SR23112301 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

3 . St Catherine’s Hospice new £19.5 million building at Pease Pottage. SR23112301 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld St Catherine’s Hospice new £19.5 million building at Pease Pottage. SR23112301 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

4 . St Catherine’s Hospice new £19.5 million building at Pease Pottage. SR23112301 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld St Catherine’s Hospice new £19.5 million building at Pease Pottage. SR23112301 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards