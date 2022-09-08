Staff at Bognor Regis care home breached patient's confidentiality, report says

The report describes staff loudly discussing the death of a patient in the presence of nine other people, including the spouse of the deceased, who happened to be a resident at the care home. “Consideration was not given to the confidentiality of the information being discussed during the handover. This included a lack of consideration as to the impact on the person hearing their spouse's death being discussed so openly.”

Inspectors also said the person who had been widowed was ‘offered no additional comfort or support’ by staff. One staff member was observed entering the lounge and asking the person ‘in a very loud voice’ if their husband should be buried or cremated. When the person replied burial, the staff member said “great” and left the room.

The inspection took place from June 21 to June 23, after the CQC received concerns relating to the quality of patient’s diets, poor continence management, safety of the environment, staff skills and behaviour. It deemed Gracelands ‘inadequate.'.

Gracelands care home. Photo: Google Maps

To evaluate the facility, inspectors spoke to eight patients and four relatives about their experience of the care provided. They also spoke to nine members of staff, including the manager, chef, maintenance staff and care workers, and reviewed important documents regarding staff supervision and patient care.

It was evaluated across a number of areas: safety and effectiveness, which ‘require improvement’, as well as quality of care and leadership, both of which were deemed ‘inadequate' after inspectors found that patients ‘were not treated with compassion.’

the report adds: “We observed people in the lounge being left for long periods of time whilst staff sat at a table together talking or stood watching the television.”

Thanks to its overall rating, Gracelands has been placed in special measures in order to ensure its improvement. The CQC will re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvement.

If the provider fails to make enough improvement within this timeframe, the CQC will ‘begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.”