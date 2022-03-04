Stephen Fry and Claudia Winkleman among those to praise Sussex mental health staff at awards

NHS staff providing mental health and learning disability services in Sussex were recognised for their work at The Positive Practice Awards yesterday (March 3).

The awards shine a light on clinical and support staff at the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services to all ages in Sussex.

Celebrities including Stephen Fry, Claudia Winkleman, Dr Alex George and Peter James sent in messages of support and thanks that were played throughout the ceremony.

Hundreds of staff tuned in to watch the online show from their homes, offices and wards.

Dr Jane Padmore, interim chief executive at Sussex Partnership, said, “People across our clinical and support services have worked so hard throughout the pandemic but I am amazed that, despite being tired and under pressure people and teams continue to deliver great care and achieve great outcomes in partnership with our patients and their carers.

“Our staff have made a real difference to the people who use our services, their families and our local communities. And they continue to make a difference every day. Through their compassion, commitment, innovations and creativity and their care towards others.

“The quality of the award nominations has been really high and I know that this is the mere tip of the iceberg of the exceptional work that is done across the trust.

“The thing that strikes me the most is the energy, innovation, the dedication and the compassion that shines through. How people have focused on the quality of the services we provide ensuring they are safe and effective and are positively experienced by those that use them.

“I want to thank all the nominees and those that took the time to put forward such thoughtful nominations.”

More than 400 nominations were submitted for 10 award categories. Here are the results:

1. Team of the year (clinical) - A clinical team who value, appreciate and respect each other and are clear about objectives. They work together and support others to deliver tangible benefits to patients and service users, are positive even in the face of adversity, and praise and celebrate success.

Winner: The Neurodevelopmental Service

Runners up: Pavilion Ward, Mill View Hospital / Eastbourne Assessment and Treatment Service Leadership Team

2. Team of the year (non-clinical) - A non-clinical team who value, appreciate and respect each other and are clear about objectives. They work together and support others to deliver tangible benefits to patients, colleagues and services, are positive even in the face of adversity, and praise and celebrate success.

Winner: Covid Project Management Office / Emergency Preparedness Rapid Response Team

Runners up: David Kelly and Becky Morris, Facilities Supervisors, The Chichester Centre / The Communications Team

3. People First Award (clinical) - Awarded to an individual who puts people at the heart of everything they do. Who demonstrates sustained dedication, commitment and compassion, regularly goes the extra mile to improve patient care in their area, and is a role model for their colleagues.

Winner: Lizzie Pearson, Senior Nurse, Havant Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services

Runners up: Catherine Crow, Consultant Psychiatrist, Mental Health Liaison Team, St Richard’s Hospital / Jo Malin, Physical Health Support Worker, Mid Sussex Assessment and Treatment Service

4. People First Award (non-clinical) - Awarded to an individual who puts people at the heart of everything they do. Who demonstrates sustained dedication, commitment and compassion, regularly looks beyond the scope of their own role and uses initiative to improve the way they work and achieve results, and is a role model for their colleagues.

Winner: Charlotte Rose, Personal Assistant, Learning Disability and Neurodevelopmental Service

Runners up: Dan Garrett, Healthcare Assistant, Jade Ward, Langley Green Hospital / Tim Hoyte, Volunteer, St. Raphael’s Ward

5. Partnership in Practice - Awarded to an individual or team who have found exceptional ways of working collaboratively, building relationships and finding new ways to work with others for the benefit of staff and/or service users.

Winner: Staff in Mind

Runners up: Roma Carter, The Chichester Centre Central Therapies Team / Early Help Service

6. Innovation and Learning for the Future - Awarded to an individual or team who have developed, implemented and championed an innovative approach, researched or created ideas for improvement, or embraced bold changes to working practices, which will inform our future work.

Winner: Home First Occupational Therapy Team

Runners up: i-Rock / Youth PPI virtual café

7. Equality and Inclusion - This award will recognise and celebrate an individual or team who are dedicated to ensuring that inclusion and equality of experience lie at the heart of their day to day work, for people who use or work within our services.

Winner: Claire Bellezza and Nick Grey, Psychology and Psychological Therapies

Runners up: Lucy Westcott, Participation Lead for Learning Disabilities / Jacqueline Clarke-Mapp, Carer Leader and professional lead for Triangle of Care

8. Heads On Heroes - Recognising an individual or team who have gone above and beyond their usual role to make a positive difference to patient care through fundraising. The award is not for the most money raised, but for commitment to improving the experience of service users and carers and the impact made on clinical services, which could be related to fundraising in 2020 or 2021.

Winner: Early Intervention in Psychosis Service Team for the Voyage of Recovery

Runners up: Helen Dove, Innovation and Participation Lead for Hampshire CAMHS, for Letters from the Belly of a Whale book / Katy Stafford, Clinical Lead Nurse Manager, for a wellbeing fundraiser for new parents

9. The Bethan Smith Award - awarded to an individual or team who has demonstrated compassion, kindness and supportiveness in working with families.

Winner: Tara Becker, Family Intervention Practitioner, Horsham and Crawley Assessment and Treatment Service

Runners up: Kirsty Taylor, Speech & Language Therapist, The Selden Centre / Jacqueline Clarke-Mapp, Carer Leader and professional lead for Triangle of Care programme

10. Tesha’s Award - A new award in honour of Tesha, our mental health nurse who sadly passed away last year after contracting Covid-19. Tesha was known for teaching and mentoring, so the award recognises and celebrates these skills and qualities.

Winner: Matthew Beaton, Senior Psychotherapist, Cognitive Behaviour Therapy Training Lead