Advice has been issued to parents across Sussex following concerns over the increase in the number of cases of Strep A across the country.

Eight children have died due to complications from Strep A bacterial infections since September prompting the UK Health Security Agency to issue advice and a fact sheet to primary schools to share with parents this week.

Health leaders at NHS Sussex have also issued advice and reassured parents that there are several common infections that your child might pick up over the winter period, including the flu, with most being a mild illness which can be treated at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said “Flu can be an unpleasant illness in children causing a fever, stuffy nose, dry cough, sore throat, aching muscles and joints, and extreme tiredness. This can last several days or longer. In most cases, flu will be a mild illness in children. Some children can get a very high fever, sometimes without the usual flu symptoms, and may need to go to hospital for treatment. Serious complications of flu include a painful ear infection, acute bronchitis, and pneumonia.”

Advice has been issued over winter illnesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarlet fever can be a symptom of Strep A and advice has also been issued over its treatment.

“Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious,” a spokesperson for NHS Sussex said. “Therefore, look out for symptoms in your child, which include a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel. On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually, but will have a sandpapery feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Contact NHS 111 or your GP practice if you suspect your child has scarlet fever, because early treatment of scarlet fever with antibiotics is important to reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia. There are lots of viruses that cause sore throats, colds and coughs circulating and these should resolve without medical intervention. However, children can on occasion develop a bacterial infection on top of a virus and that can make them more unwell.”

Contact NHS 111 or your GP practice if: your child is getting worse; your child is feeding or eating much less than normal; your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration; your baby is under 3 months and has a temperature of 38°C, or is older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39°C or higher; your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty

Advertisement Hide Ad

your child is very tired or irritable.

Call 999 if: your child is having difficulty breathing – you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs; there are pauses when your child breathes; your child’s skin, tongue or lips are blue

Advertisement Hide Ad

your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: said good hand and respiratory hygiene are important for stopping the spread of many bugs and that by teaching your child how to wash their hands properly with soap for 20 seconds, using a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes, and keeping away from others when feeling unwell, they will be able to reduce the risk of picking up or spreading infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “This is the first winter without pandemic restrictions in two years, and you and your children may be more susceptible to the usual winter bugs and viruses this year.

“Winter bugs and viruses are usually mild, but can sometimes become more serious, particularly in younger children or if an infection spreads to a vulnerable family member.

Advertisement Hide Ad