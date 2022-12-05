Health officials have warned people to be on their guard with the number of reported Scarlet Fever cases higher than usual.

The latest data from UK Health Security Agency shows there were 851 cases reported in the most recently weekly figures, compared to an average of 186 for the preceding years. In the South East there are 637 cases of scarlet fever (a rate of 7.1 per 100,000) which can be a symptom of Strep A leading to the increase in both illnesses which has hit the national headlines after six UK children have lost their lives due to complications of the disease since September

Trish Mannes, regional deputy director for UKHSA South East, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics. In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS). This is still uncommon however it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious. Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

Scarlet Fever is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci, the UKHSA said. These bacteria also cause other respiratory and skin infections such as Strep throat and impetigo. In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A strep. Whilst still uncommon, there has been an increase in invasive Group A strep cases this year, particularly in children under 10. Investigations are also underway following reports of an increase in lower respiratory tract Group A Strep infections in children over the past few weeks, which have caused severe illness.

Parents have been warned to be on their guard

The UKHSA said currently, there is no evidence that a new strain is circulating and the increase is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing.

There are lots of viruses that cause sore throats, colds and coughs circulating. These should resolve without medical intervention. However, children can on occasion develop a bacterial infection on top of a virus and that can make them more unwell.

As a parent, if you feel that your child seems seriously unwell, you should trust your own judgement.

Contact NHS 111 if or your GP if: your child is getting worse; your child is feeding or eating much less than normal; your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration; your baby is under 3 months and has a temperature of 38C, or is older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39C or higher; your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty; your child is very tired or irritable.

Call 999 or go to A&E if: your child is having difficulty breathing – you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs; there are pauses when your child breathes; your child’s skin, tongue or lips are blue

your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake.

