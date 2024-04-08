Success for Seaford health and wellbeing pilot for people with early signs of hypertension

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The programme of education and supervised physical activity was aimed at reducing participants’ risks of developing associated health conditions.

It ran for 12 weeks at Downs Leisure Centre and was a collaboration between two GP surgeries – Old School Surgery and Seaford Medical Practice – and Wave Active, who operate the centre.

Chief executive of Wave Active Duncan Kerr said: “The pilot was a great success with patients, who were monitored throughout, reporting positive improvements to their health and wellbeing. This marks the start of a more integrated approach to healthcare locally thanks to the partnership between Wave Active and Seaford Primary Care Network which is focused on delivering interventions that encourage healthier living and addressing health inequalities.”