Strike action by nursing assistants at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH) will go ahead tomorrow (July 25) and Friday (July 26) following the refusal of managers to make an improved offer on pay, says UNISON.

Staff previously staged a 48-hour walkout earlier this month in a dispute over the trust’s failure to pay staff properly for the work they’ve been undertaking for years.

Staff took their first two days of action in the dispute on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10.

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea was among many who visited the picket line to lend their support to the workers.

Senior managers acknowledge nursing assistants have been carrying out clinical duties above their grade, including inserting cannulas and taking blood samples, for many years.

But the trust has not made a satisfactory offer on back pay yet, the union says.

UNISON South East regional organiser Rachel Slaughter said: “One of the most common things heard on the picket line a fortnight ago was how much staff care about patients. They’d rather not be taking another round of strike action.

“But they’ve also made very clear what they’re willing to accept, and the trust’s original offer came nowhere close to that. This has been made clear to the trust all along.

“Senior managers must recognise this and make an improved offer. Staff at the trust are hopeful that this will happen sooner rather than later.”

A picket line will be in place outside East Surrey Hospital, Canada Avenue, Redhill, RH1 5RH from 7am on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26.