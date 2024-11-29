Sussex doctors and pharmacists urge residents to stock up and get winter ready

As winter approaches, NHS Sussex is encouraging residents to make the right choice by being prepared for minor health concerns with a well-stocked medicine cabinet.

Now is the perfect time to stock up ahead of the festive season, be winter-ready, and ensure your medicine cabinet is as well-prepared as your Christmas shopping list.

Having essential items at home can enable quicker treatment and help avoid trips to the pharmacy, GP surgery, or hospital.

This approach not only can help people get better, but also ensures NHS services remain available for those with more serious health needs.

Tis' the season to be prepared!

Treating minor illnesses and injuries at home with rest, simple painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, and basic first aid can help individuals recover more quickly. A well-stocked medicine cabinet can ensure the best treatment is available for a range of common illnesses, such as colds and flu, as soon as symptoms appear.

Local GP and clinical director for NHS Sussex, Dr Selma Stafford said: “By taking simple steps to prepare for minor illnesses and injuries, residents can stay well this winter while supporting their local NHS.

“Being well-prepared at home can make all the difference, enabling quicker recovery and reducing the pressure on busy health services.”

Local pharmacists are also encouraging residents to seek advice on medicines and self-care essentials.

Local pharmacist in Coldean, Brijesh Thaker said: “We are here and happy to help. If you’re unsure about what medicines to stock at home or how to manage minor ailments, you can visit us for free advice. We’re here to support you in staying well this winter.”

Common ailments can typically last between one and three weeks. For instance, a sore throat may last around a week, a cold about one-and-a-half weeks, and a cough up to three weeks. In most cases, even COVID-19 can be effectively managed at home.

For those who are unsure about symptoms or have questions about what to keep at home, local pharmacists can provide free, effective advice and support. NHS Sussex also encourages residents to visit their online symptom checker for a day-by-day guide to symptoms, including what to expect and when to seek further help.

Many minor ailments seen by GPs, such as sore throats, grazes, and sprains, can often be effectively treated at home.

A well-prepared first aid kit should include items such as bandages to support sprains or apply pressure to cuts, plasters in various sizes, eyewash solution for rinsing out grit or dirt, a digital thermometer for accurate readings, sterile dressings to prevent infections, tweezers for removing splinters, and antiseptics for cleaning wounds or treating minor conditions like insect stings. Keeping these items readily available can save time, ease symptoms, and reduce the risk of infections.

Medicines and first aid supplies should always be stored securely out of reach of children. Residents are reminded to follow instructions, adhere to recommended doses, and regularly check expiry dates. Any out-of-date medicines should be returned to a local pharmacy for safe disposal.

NHS Sussex is urging everyone to help by being prepared this winter. More advice is available on the Get the right care and Stay well this winter pages.