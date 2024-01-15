The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has announced that the trust is no longer in Critical Incident.

At 9am today (Monday, January 15), a spokesperson announced that ‘good progress’ had been made overnight on restoring the IT systems.

The announcement said: “Anyone with a planned appointment today should attend as normal unless they are contacted by our staff. Our Emergency Departments are receiving patients as normal, but please be aware that all teams are under additional pressure after the disruption over the weekend – if your health problem is not an emergency, or life-threatening, please visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for help or advice.”

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath has been ‘significantly affected’ by IT and phone problems. Photo: Google Street View

At 10pm on Sunday, January 14, the trust announced that the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath had been ‘significantly affected’ by IT and phone problems and declared a critical incident. They said St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and Worthing Hospital were also affected ‘to a lesser degree’. They added that the ambulance service should not take patients to Brighton or Haywards Heath and said people would not be able to telephone the Brighton and Haywards Heath hospitals.

At 11.30pm on Sunday, a spokesperson said: “Colleagues continue to work tirelessly to ensure systems are back up and running, and stable.”