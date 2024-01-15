The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has announced that ‘progress has been made’ in restoring IT systems.

At 11.30pm on Sunday, January 15, a spokesperson said: “Colleagues continue to work tirelessly to ensure systems are back up and running, and stable. We have been given invaluable support from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, other NHS Trusts, and partners. Thank you to everyone involved.

“Please be aware that this is still an ongoing issue, despite the improved situation. Anyone who does not need an Emergency Department should visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for help or advice.”

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath has been ‘significantly affected’ by IT and phone problems. Photo: Google Street View

