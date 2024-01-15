Sussex hospital trust critical incident latest: progress made as staff ‘continue to work tirelessly’
At 11.30pm on Sunday, January 15, a spokesperson said: “Colleagues continue to work tirelessly to ensure systems are back up and running, and stable. We have been given invaluable support from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, other NHS Trusts, and partners. Thank you to everyone involved.
“Please be aware that this is still an ongoing issue, despite the improved situation. Anyone who does not need an Emergency Department should visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for help or advice.”
At 10pm on Sunday, the trust announced that the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath had been ‘significantly affected’ by IT and phone problems and declared a critical incident. They said St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and Worthing Hospital were also affected ‘to a lesser degree’. They added that the ambulance service should not take patients to Brighton or Haywards Heath and said people would not be able to telephone the Brighton and Haywards Heath hospitals.