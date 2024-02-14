UHSussex chief executive Dr George Findlay. Picture: UHSussex

Following inspections by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Worthing Hospital’s overall rating has dropped from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’, as did the rating for medical care, including older people’s care. Surgical services have dropped from ‘good’ overall to ‘requires improvement’. St Richard's Hospital in Chichester has dropped overall from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’. Surgery has dropped from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’. Click here to read more.

Dr George Findlay, chief executive of University Hospitals​ Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospitals, said: “For many years, our hospitals in Worthing and Chichester have retained their ‘outstanding’ status from the Care Quality Commission. As of this week, that is no longer the case. That is a real sadness for me, because I know it will be a real blow to the thousands of brilliant and dedicated staff working to care for people, day in and day out.

“Those colleagues are all just as outstanding as they were last week, and the week before, but they may not feel like that. That would be wrong, and a real shame.

“And it is a sadness to me because I know many people living in West Sussex have rightly taken pride and reassurance from knowing just how fantastic their local hospitals were, and now may be questioning whether they can still feel such confidence.

“I truly believe that my colleagues should still feel rightful pride in their work, and I truly do believe that patients and carers should feel the same confidence that they will be looked after, and looked after well. But I understand why our CQC rating has dropped, and that people will want to know why.

“First, the obvious. Neither St Richard’s nor Worthing hospitals had been properly inspected since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is very different now, and that applies to the NHS as well.

“Waiting lists are longer, we see more patients who are more ill, staff are hugely pressured and worn down. I must be honest – despite the heroics of our staff I couldn’t describe our hospitals as ‘outstanding’ overall when too many patients have to wait so long for care.

“But we cannot simply blame the pandemic. The CQC inspectors found too many things which were not right – from issues with record-keeping, and training, to staffing levels and our working culture and behaviours. These are fundamental issues and we are working to address them, and quickly. And we continue to hear colleagues saying they’re not confident to speak up when they have concerns. We must get that right.

“We will demand high standards of ourselves in putting right what needs to improve. I hope that staff and patients alike will look beyond the headline findings – difficult as they are – because there is much to welcome. The CQC still found staff who are caring and compassionate, who give good patient care, work well together, and involve and respect their patients.

“In short, the staff who see you, talk to you and care for you in Worthing and St Richard’s hospitals are just as terrific as ever. The CQC is telling us how we can help them to be better still – we recognise what they tell us, and accept the challenge to improve.”

As part of the same round of inspections, Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath was re-rated as ‘requires improvement’ overall. Surgery has dropped from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.

Dr Findlay said: “Whenever any hospital is rated by the CQC, there is – understandably – a focus on the headline rating. In this instance, the overall rating for the Princess Royal Hospital here in Haywards Heath has remained at ‘Requires Improvement’.

“I would love that rating to be higher, but actually I think it is a fair reflection of where we are. It is also the same overall rating given to all main hospitals in our Trust. There are so many things being done by staff which are great, but we must accept that there are many things that we can, and must, make better.

“We have to look beyond the headlines, and see the detail. How can we make services better for people, and how can we better support our staff?

“A particular disappointment for me is that, in the category of ‘Caring’, the rating for PRH is ‘good’ rather than ‘outstanding’. Whenever I am on site my clear sense is that my colleagues are a hugely compassionate, caring group who are completely focused on looking after their patients. I know they are working incredibly hard, and so hope they are not too disheartened by that rating in particular. We must also, of course, do whatever we can to give them the best possible support to do their work to the very best of their abilities.

“Elsewhere, there are plenty of ‘big picture’ issues which colleagues can be proud of. Inspectors consistently found teams working well together, giving good patient care, treating people with compassion and kindness. Those are all hugely important findings, and I’m pleased for the staff that this is clearly recognised.

“But the CQC also found too many things which were not right – from issues with incident reporting, pressures on our capacity and staff, and the number of postponements of treatments. These are fundamental issues and we have plans in place to get them right, and quickly. And I think we face an ongoing challenge to ensure that all colleagues feel confident to speak up when they see something that concerns them. That is a huge priority to get right.