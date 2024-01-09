A Sussex mum, who was given a devastating cancer diagnosis, said she will do everything in her power to be around as long as possible for her eight-year-old son.

Beth, who moved from Surrey to Sussex with her son in 2023 after the devastating diagnosis, said the house move was ‘the best thing that could have happened to us’. Photo contributed

Beth Vander was told her cancer – which she had previously beaten nine years ago – had returned last year. It had metastasized across her spine, liver, lymph nodes, pelvis and brain.

The 51-year-old from Shoreham-by-Sea is now raising funds for alternative treatment which you cannot get on the NHS, to try in addition to the ‘conventional methods’.

“A friend of mine has talked a lot about a treatment clinic in Mexico,” Beth said.

“There have been some reports of people having really good results with metastasized brain lesions – through alternative types of treatment that have some anecdotal evidence of crossing the brain barrier.

“I was not at all adverse to trying alternatives. When you've got an eight-year-old child, you'll try anything because you want to be around as long as you can be.

“I'm not saying no to conventional types of testament – I do have and will continue to have those. It's just something I would like to add in.”

Beth’s friend Ruth Darsow, who lives in Australia, set up the GoFundMe page.

Ruth wrote: “If you know Beth, then you won't be surprised that she has given everything in her power to fight this. Her only long-term hope is to seek alternative ground-breaking treatment elsewhere.”

Beth said she is ‘doing a lot of research’ into different international clinics, including in Germany and Mexico.

“If one person has had success from something, I'll try it,” she added.

“Once the money is there and a decision is made, I shall be going.

“I have my brothers and their families but no other family. I don't have either of my parents as I'm quite an old parent myself.

“I have a good support network with my friends and my brothers don't live too far away. Otherwise, it's just me and my son and that's why this is so important. It is just us.”

Beth was asked if she was planning a bucket list with her son but stressed this was not in her mind.

She explained: “That is something for later on. If I was to work my way through a bucket list, it would almost be like an advent calendar to the gruesome day.

“I just want to carry on life as normal as possible. That's my main focus and to keep things as normal for my son.”

Beth, who moved from Surrey to Sussex with her son in 2023 after the devastating diagnosis, said the house move was ‘the best thing that could have happened to us’.

She said: “I got a mobility scooter so I feel much more independent here. It’s lovely to be by the sea. I don’t know what it is.”

Beth urged people to check for symptoms that may not be an obvious sign of cancer.

“I got home from a holiday with a really painful back,” she said. “Some days I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning.

“For a good nine months I was back and forth from the doctors and going to see osteopaths.

“Not one person thought to marry up what had happened in my past with the pain I was experiencing at the time.

“I asked to be referred to a back specialist but they said it would take months. I took it into my own hands and went to a private hospital and to a private doctor.

“He did some MRI scans and then got a very urgent call from the private back specialist to say what we had seen had something to do with my previous illness.

“I had a four-day wait to speak to my previous oncologist, who told me they couldn’t cure it but would help me live with it. People can live long term with it. They offered palliative care.”

After ‘brutal’ rounds of radiotherapy, Beth has now completed chemotherapy but is concerned it is not having the desired effect on her brain.

“They are happy with the neck downwards and said the chemo has done a good job at keeping the cancer at bay,” Beth explained.

“I said that's all well and good but the rest of my body isn't much good without my brain so what can we do about that.”

Beth has since had CyberKnife treatment and is still awaiting the results, whilst she raises funds for alternative methods. So far, more than £25,000 has been raised.

Beth said: “I am very pleased with how it’s going.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed. It is a bit of comfort. I am surprised by how generous some of the contributions have been.”