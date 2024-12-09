Sussex NHS services are getting busier - help us help you

Across Sussex local NHS services are seeing an increase in demand now that we are well into the colder winter months.

GP practices are experiencing high levels of calls, hospital admissions are rising, and we are seeing an increase in the number of people suffering from winter illnesses, such as flu, Covid, RSV and Norovirus.

We are working together across the NHS and with our local partners to ensure local NHS services can provide care for those who need help and support. Patient safety remains our top priority, and we are doing all we can to care for patients both in hospital and in the community. There are things we can all do to help look after yourself and the NHS this winter: Get vaccinated - It’s important to get your flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations if you’re eligible.

Getting vaccinated every year will top up your protection and reduce your risk of getting severe symptoms.

Find out if you’re eligible and how to book your vaccinations on the NHS Sussex website.

Keep warm - Keeping warm over the winter months can help to prevent colds, flu, and more serious health problems. Your home should be heated to at least 18°C in the rooms you use regularly, such as your living room and bedroom. There are grants, benefits, and advice available to make your home more energy efficient, improve your heating or help with bills. Find out more about ways to save energy in your home from GOV.UK, or call the government helpline on 0800 444 202.

You can also find out more from GOV.UK about benefits and financial support if you’re on a low income or get support if you need help with your energy bills. Wash your hands - Practicing good hand hygiene can also help to reduce the spread of viruses and prevent you and your loved ones from becoming unwell. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Remember that alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against norovirus.

Check your medicine cabinet and prescriptions - Many over-the-counter medicines (including paracetamol and ibuprofen) are available to relieve symptoms of common winter illnesses such as colds, sinusitis, or painful middle ear infection (earache).

Your pharmacist can help if you need any advice. Make sure you get your prescription medicines before your pharmacy or GP practice closes for the festive holidays. And, if you’ve been prescribed antibiotics or any other medication, make sure you take them as directed. You can order your repeat prescriptions via the NHS App, as well as make GP appointments.

The NHS App is available on the App Store and on Google Play. Check in on each other - Keep an eye on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours as they may need some extra help over the winter. If they are ready to be discharged after a hospital stay there are things you can do to support them to return home. The colder, darker months can also affect our mental health.

Even if you don’t feel like you are struggling, it’s a good idea to take some simple steps to protect your mental health and make sure you are feeling your best. From getting outdoors, staying social, and eating healthily are things that can help your mental health over winter. However, if you are really struggling with your mental health, seek help. There are lots of mental health services across Sussex to support you.

Call NHS 111 and select the mental health option (also known as the Sussex Mental Healthline). Choose the right service when you need help - choosing the right services for your injury or illness helps to ensure emergency services are prioritised for those who need them most. Get advice if you feel unwell: Think pharmacy first - pharmacists can give treatment advice for a range of minor illnesses.

Many winter bugs can be treated with over the counter advice and medicines. Your GP – If you are worried about a new or an existing health condition speak to a GP. GP Practices can offer you a range of appointments from online, over the phone, or face to face. NHS 111 – go to 111.nhs.uk or call 111 if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do, or where best to go.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said: “The winter months are always tough for the NHS and each year has its own unique set of challenges. The NHS will always be there for you when you need us, but as we see an increasing number of unwell people we want to remind everyone that there are things you can do to help protect yourselves and loved ones.

“Everyone can help reduce the spread of the seasonal viruses by practicing good hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and warm water, especially after using the toilet, cleaning up after illness, or before preparing food. And if you are eligible for the winter vaccinations do take up the free NHS offer. Vaccinations against these illnesses provide vital protection, helping to prevent serious illnesses and reduce hospital admissions.”

For more information on staying well this winter and accessing the right care when needed, people can find helpful resources on the Stay Well This Winter section of the NHS Sussex website.