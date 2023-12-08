Sussex NHS trust refuses to confirm or deny dementia services reports
Sussex World was told by a trusted source that the services will no longer be provided by the trust from January to March 2024 because of 'financial deficit'.
When approached for comment, the trust would not confirm or deny the reports today (Friday, December 8).
“Work’s underway across the NHS in Sussex to maintain emergency and urgent care services, with patient safety being our top priority,” a spokesperson said.
"To manage resources effectively, as we approach the busy Christmas and New Year period, some of our services will be temporarily reduced or changed to allow staff to be redeployed to other services so they can remain safe and be of the highest quality for our patients.
"We in the process of developing plans and engaging with our staff.”
When asked to clarify what the future was for the dementia services, a trust spokesperson added: “We are not providing any other response.”
The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust provides mental health, learning disability and neurodevelopmental services to people living in south east England. Its services are for children, young people, adults of working age and older people. The trust provides care in a range of locations including people’s own homes, specialist clinics, hospitals, low and medium secure units and GP surgeries.