Sussex NHS trust refuses to confirm or deny dementia services reports

The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has refused to confirm or deny reports that it will temporarily be closing its dementia assessment and diagnosis services after Christmas.

Sussex World was told by a trusted source that the services will no longer be provided by the trust from January to March 2024 because of 'financial deficit'.

When approached for comment, the trust would not confirm or deny the reports today (Friday, December 8).

“Work’s underway across the NHS in Sussex to maintain emergency and urgent care services, with patient safety being our top priority,” a spokesperson said.

Meadowfield Hospital in Worthing looks after people with acute mental health problems. It forms part of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"To manage resources effectively, as we approach the busy Christmas and New Year period, some of our services will be temporarily reduced or changed to allow staff to be redeployed to other services so they can remain safe and be of the highest quality for our patients.

"We in the process of developing plans and engaging with our staff.”

When asked to clarify what the future was for the dementia services, a trust spokesperson added: “We are not providing any other response.”

