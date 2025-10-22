Sussex Parkinson’s patient plays clarinet during brain surgery: former band member ‘delighted’ by results

Denise Bacon, 65, from Crowborough, played the clarinet during brain surgery. Photo: King's College Hospital

A Sussex woman with Parkinson’s disease played the clarinet during brain surgery.

King’s College Hospital in London announced that Denise Bacon, a retired speech and language therapist from Crowborough, played the instrument while undergoing Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) to help manage her symptoms.

The hospital said her playing allowed surgeons to see and hear immediate results.

Denise, 65, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014 and had been experiencing slowness of movement and muscle stiffness, which had affected her ability to walk, swim, dance and play clarinet.

After the operation, she said: “I’m already experiencing improvements in my ability to walk, and I’m keen to get back in the swimming pool, and on the dance floor to see if my abilities have improved there.”

Denise played clarinet in East Grinstead Concert Band but had to stop five years ago because of her symptoms.

The four-hour operation took place at King’s College Hospital and Keyoumars Ashkan MBE, Professor of Neurosurgery, performed the DBS. The hospital explained that this surgical procedure is used on selected patients with ‘treatment-resistant movement disorders’ and involved implanting electrodes in Denise’s brain. The procedure was supported by a team of specialists, including a neurologist, a neuropsychologist and DBS and theatre nurses. The hospital said the electrodes were connected to a pulse generator, which is similar to a pacemaker, to deliver electrical impulses to modify brain activity and reduce Denise’s symptoms.

The hospital called the results ‘instantaneous’, saying the movement in Denise’s fingers improved immediately, allowing her to play her clarinet more easily.

Before the operation Denise was given a local anaesthetic to numb her scalp and skull because the brain itself has no pain receptors. She remained awake so the team could monitor her symptoms.

Denise said: “I remember my right hand being able to move with much more ease once the stimulation was applied, and this in turn improved my ability to play the clarinet, which I was delighted with.”

Professor Ashkan, said: “Deep Brain Stimulation, where stimulating electrodes are placed into the deep structures of the brain, is a long-established procedure to improve motor symptoms in patients with movement disorders.

“Holes half the size of a five pence piece were made in Denise’s skull after a frame with precise coordinates was placed on Denise’s head, acting as a sat nav to guide us to the correct positions within the brain to implant the electrode.

“Once the electrodes were in place on the left side of Denise’s brain, the current was switched on and an immediate improvement was noted in hand movements on her right side. The same happened on her left side when we implanted electrodes on the right side of her brain.

“As a keen clarinettist, it was suggested Denise bring her clarinet into the operating theatre to see whether the procedure would improve her ability to play, which was one of Denise’s main goals for the surgery. We were delighted to see an instant improvement in her hand movements, and therefore her ability to play, once stimulation was delivered to the brain.”

The hospital said Denise chose a rechargeable type of pulse generator battery implanted in her chest. The hospital said this can last up to 20 years before it needs to be replaced and will deliver a continuous electrical current to Denise’s brain. The generator also monitors brain activity and can help automatically adjust the stimulation when needed.