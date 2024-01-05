Sussex residents asked to only attend A&E for ‘life-threatening’ emergencies as NHS faces busy period
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning comes as tens of thousands of junior doctors strike across the country, which the NHS said is ‘expected to add further significant challenges’ to the service.
A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Please only attend A&E if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
“Patients will be seen in order of clinical need, and there is likely to be a very long wait to be seen.
"Emergency services will be prioritised during the junior doctor’s industrial action and the local NHS has plans in place to limit the disruption to services as much as possible but the NHS is are calling on the public to play their part."
The service added that planned appointments and clinics are ‘likely to be affected’ amid industrial action.
Residents have been asked to consider available alternatives to visiting A&E this weekend, including pharmacies, minor injury units and urgent treatment centres.
Details of urgent care and minor injury units in Sussex can be found here.
You can also contact 111 to be directed to the most appropriate service.