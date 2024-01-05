BREAKING

Sussex residents asked to only attend A&E for ‘life-threatening’ emergencies as NHS faces busy period

The NHS has asked people to only attend A&E for ‘serious or life-threatening’ emergencies as hospitals face ‘very long’ waiting times.
By Megan Baker
Published 5th Jan 2024, 17:04 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT
The warning comes as tens of thousands of junior doctors strike across the country, which the NHS said is ‘expected to add further significant challenges’ to the service.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Please only attend A&E if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

Patients will be seen in order of clinical need, and there is likely to be a very long wait to be seen.

The NHS has asked people to only attend A&E for ‘serious or life-threatening’ emergencies as hospitals face ‘very long’ waiting times.

"Emergency services will be prioritised during the junior doctor’s industrial action and the local NHS has plans in place to limit the disruption to services as much as possible but the NHS is are calling on the public to play their part."

The service added that planned appointments and clinics are ‘likely to be affected’ amid industrial action.

Residents have been asked to consider available alternatives to visiting A&E this weekend, including pharmacies, minor injury units and urgent treatment centres.

Details of urgent care and minor injury units in Sussex can be found here.

You can also contact 111 to be directed to the most appropriate service.

