Sussex runner among first in UK to receive breakthrough vision-correcting lens

Fitness enthusiast Daren Piper, 59, is enjoying a whole new view of life after becoming one of the first people in the UK to receive the new TECNIS Odyssey™ multifocal lens at a specialist London hospital.

Used in his lens replacement procedure at Optegra Eye Hospital Central London, this lens is created by Johnson & Johnson and uses breakthrough technology designed to give patients clearer vision across all distances and in all lighting, with the added benefit of reduced glare or haloes from bright lights.

Daren, who lives in Haywards Heath near Brighton, has worked as a risk manager for financial services for over 20 years. Both for work and leisure, he has had to depend on a plethora of glasses and contact lenses for more than four decades. Initially an early adopter of daily disposable contact lenses, he found that as he reached his fifties, the onset of presbyopia meant he needed multiple pairs of glasses for different tasks.

“I tried everything, from varifocal glasses to varifocal contacts, wearing one lens in and one out and even lenses of different strengths. But nothing really worked,” Daren explained. “Running, cycling and outdoor activities were becoming frustrating because I couldn’t see both the scenery and my watch, phone or map clearly. I got fed up with the constant compromise.”

Having heard from a friend how their vision was transformed with lens replacement surgery, Daren decided it was time for change. He booked a consultation at Optegra Eye Hospital London, based on Queen Anne Street, with leading consultant ophthalmic surgeon, and Optegra Chief Medical Officer, Mr Amir Hamid.

Based on his lifestyle and visual needs, Mr Hamid recommended lens replacement surgery using the new TECNIS Odyssey™ lens. This next-generation multifocal implant is designed to provide seamless near, intermediate and distance vision.

The procedure, carried out under local anaesthetic, was quick, painless, and life-changing.

“It’s amazing and so professional. You walk in, have the pre-op tests, drops and then the procedure, and in no time at all you are walking out with the clearest vision I have had in 40 years!” said Daren. “There was no pain, no dryness, no soreness – and I noticed an improvement in my vision instantly. Over the next month it just kept getting better.”

Since his surgery, Daren has been enjoying the freedom of glasses-free living and cannot believe the difference it makes to his enjoyment of swimming, cycling, tennis and running: “I just get on with it now, it is so liberating not having to think about which glasses, contacts or prescription goggles I need. I can just enjoy life without the hassle.

“And even just everyday life – reading at bedtime without removing lenses, sports without worrying about contacts or prescription goggles, and having crystal-clear vision for work. I just wish I had done it 10 years ago!

“It’s the freedom that’s incredible. You don’t realise how much inconvenience glasses and contact lenses bring until you don’t need them anymore.”

Optegra’s Mr Hamid commented:

“The TECNIS Odyssey lens represents a significant step forward in lens replacement surgery, offering a broader range of vision. Research shows that it has the ability to deliver consistent visual outcomes across a wide range of patients, due to its advanced design.

“Lens replacement is a wonderful treatment for people suffering with clarity of vision at different distances, and - just like Daren - who are then forced to rely on various glasses or contacts. Thousands of Optegra patients have benefitted from this technology, and it is exciting that it keeps progressing and improving with the new lenses such as this one.”

Daren, who is married with three adult children, now looks forward to decades of running, cycling, and enjoying the outdoors – all without the restrictions of glasses or contact lenses.

