Sussex runners wanted for Chailey Heritage Foundation charity races this month

A Sussex charity is inviting runners to sign up for its 10k, 5k and Mini-Mile being held this month.

Kathryn Marsh is one person who will definitely be taking part in the Focus 10k for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

She suffered a malignant brain tumour aged just 12, which has resulted in mobility problems for her, particularly down the right-hand side of her body.

She is now 31 and on Sunday, May 14, will be joining hundreds of runners taking part in the event.

Kathryn Marsh is taking part in the Focus 10k for Chailey Heritage Foundation

Her aim is to complete the 10K course despite her disability – and now the charity is inviting others to sign up and take part.

The event will take place in the beautiful setting of Vuggles Farm on the Sutton Hall Estate near Newick. There is a 10K, 5K and a Mini Mile – all part of a fun day with activities for the families and supporters as well.

Kathryn, who lives in Nutley, said: “This will be the fourth time that I will be taking part in the Focus 10K. I have to walk around the course as my movement is limited but I feel so supported by everyone taking part. Yes, I feel sore at the end of it but I am training very hard in the gym at Chailey Heritage Foundation’s Leisure and Skills Centre.

“I come to Chailey’s LSC three times a week to use the gym, and it makes such a difference to me. I use the bike which helps my lower body and I enjoy squats, lunges, shoulder presses, treadmill and cross trainer.”

The focus of staff is to help Kathryn with her strength and balance, and she’s been using the gym for seven years.

Kathryn said: “I love the atmosphere here and the staff are excellent, so helpful. They help me to set goals and they push me so I achieve more. There's no doubt it has improved my balance. I now have fewer falls than previously and my overall body strength has improved too. Having better movement means less pain. My energy levels are better than ever and, most importantly, coming to Chailey is very social and great fun.”

Kathryn loves a challenge. Last year, she cycled the distance from Paris to Milan – 541 miles – in the gym.

More than 500 runners are expected to take part in this month's Focus 10K.

Chailey Heritage’s Head of Fundraising, Will Folkes, said: “We urge people to sign up and join us for what will be a fantastic day. Tickets will also be available to purchase on the day. It is an absolutely stunning location, in the heart of the East Sussex countryside between Lewes and Uckfield. There are three different categories – 10K, 5K, and a Mini-Mile – so hopefully there is something for everyone. And while the runners are taking part, there are plenty of other activities, including face painting, circus skills workshops and a drumming procession.”

