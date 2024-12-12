Sussex woman leads urgent stem cell donor appeal for 33-year-old brother diagnosed with leukaemia

A Hurstpierpoint woman is leading an urgent stem cell donor appeal for her brother who has leukaemia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacy Cleal, 43, who works as a dentist near Hove, said Theo Kotz, 33, received the diagnosis in August after feeling unwell for a month.

She said: “In the run-up to it he was feeling very tired and just couldn’t figure out what was going on and he had a lump on his neck. When he went to the GP they said it was a sebaceous cyst.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jacy said Theo continued to feel ill so she urged him to get a blood test and he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Theo Kotz, 33, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in August

Jacy said: “I was absolutely devastated. It’s heartbreaking to think of somebody that you love who’s about to go through such a testing journey. Leukaemia is such a horrendous disease, very aggressive, and no sister wants to hear that her brother has been diagnosed with it.”

Theo has been in hospital for months and the family have learned that he needs a stem cell transplant. He currently does not have a good match, so the family reached out to DKMS, an international charity dedicated fighting blood cancer and blood disorders, to start an appeal for donors.

Jacy said: “They’ve been brilliant. They’ve been incredibly supportive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Anthony Nolan, which is another blood cancer charity, is launching an appeal as well. Visit dkms.org.uk/Theo to become a donor or visit www.anthonynolan.org to find out more.

Theo Kotz (right) with sister Frankie, mum Rossie and sister Jacy

The family is working with DKMS to get their appeal to reach far and wide. The appeal is not for money but to get as many people as possible to register as donors. If you are aged 17-55 and in general good health, you are eligible to join the register with DKMS.

Jacy said they are doing this for Theo and for everyone affected by blood cancer, adding that every single registration might save someone’s life.

She said: “There's only a very small number of people in the UK who are actually registered to be donors and at any given time there’s about 2,000 people waiting for a stem cell transplant. It’s such a simple thing to do. It’s a very simple swab to become a donor, easier than a Covid test. And when you’re on the register when you get called up it can be as simple as giving blood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “This is a wider problem that Theo is bringing to light. There are so many people who need help – it’s not just Theo.”

More than 1,000 people have registered to be donors so far at dkms.org.uk/Theo.

Jacy said: “We are overwhelmed by the support we’ve had for this campaign and absolutely delighted that people are signing up.”

But she said it has been highlighted to her that for every kit the charity sends out, only half are sent back. Jacy said that people will not become donors until it is sent back. She said: “It comes with a free post envelope and it’s very straightforward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacy said Theo loves his friends and family and his partner Ree (Rebekah). She said: “He’s such a lovely human being and we all absolutely adore him. This is crippling for him and for us as a family and we really want to get the word out and raise awareness for the need for stem cell donors.”