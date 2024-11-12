Tennis club in West Sussex village applies for refurbishments including new ramp and accessible WC

Cuckfield Lawn Tennis Club has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to refurbish its clubhouse.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, at Cuckfield Recreation Ground, applied via its agent Peter Liddell Architect to make internal alterations, which include new bifold doors to the clubroom and a new accessible WC.

The application is also for external landscaping alterations, which would provide a new accessible ramp to the courts and clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2673.

Cuckfield Lawn Tennis Club has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to refurbish its clubhouse. Photo: Google Maps

The Planning and Heritage Statement said: “The proposed refurbishment/alterations are to generally improve the internal layout of the clubhouse to increase and improve storage provision to the bar and for the storage of club equipment. A new bifold door will be installed to replace the existing sliding patio door to the deck area, giving improved access to the clubroom. Some of the windows facing the tennis courts will be altered to improve visual connection from the clubroom to the courts. The existing toilet facilities will be altered to meet current requirements and importantly to provide an externally accessible toilet to Part M space requirements, which includes space for changing.”

The replacement ramp serving the clubhouse and tennis courts would be a ‘compliant access ramp’ that allows disabled access to the courts, the clubhouse and the new accessible WC.

The statement said: “A retractable awning is proposed the central part of the clubhouse and deck area to provide covered and shaded area to view the tennis courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued: “The clubhouse is accessed from a footpath connecting to the main Recreation Ground access road and car parking area. The existing path rises gently towards the clubhouse entrance gate and access to the courts, which is approximately 0.6m above the existing path level at the gateway. The existing arrangement of steps and ramps are not compliant and do not facilitate easy access for wheelchairs or mobility impaired.”

The application said the scale and appearance of the existing building would be ‘largely unaltered’ with alterations not being visible from the High Street. It added that pavilion/clubhouse was first erected on the site in 1969 and the clubhouse has been extended several times to increase changing and toilet facilities.