This Cervical Screening Awareness Week, NHS Sussex is urging those eligible to attend their appointments when invited, with data showing a low take up in numbers of women taking up the potentially lifesaving offer across Sussex.

Cervical Screening Awareness Week, June 20-26, is championed by Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and raises the profile of cervical screening by sharing tips and experiences for those who find accessing screening appointments difficult.

Cervical screening is a free health test available on the NHS as part of the national cervical screening programme.

The NHS recommends all women and people with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 64 should go for regular cervical screening.

Screening is for people without symptoms as a preventative measure, and helps prevent cervical cancer by checking for cervical cell changes, which if left untreated may develop into cancer.

Screening prevents up to 75 per cent of cervical cancers yet the number of women attending in is low across Sussex.

NHS Digital figures for people living in Sussex show more than 90,000 women aged 25 to 49 had missed their smear test, which means 31 per cent of those eligible are missing their vital appointment.

Surrey and Sussex Cancer Alliance primary care lead, Dr Jo Thomson said: “During this year’s Cervical Screening Week we are highlighting how many women in Sussex are missing their potentially lifesaving appointment, and are calling for anyone eligible for cervical screening to come forward for an appointment when invited.“Screening is an effective way to prevent cervical cancer developing or to catch it at a very early stage, which is why it is especially important that people attend their screening appointments.“There are lots of reasons why somebody might not want to come forward – embarrassment, inconvenience, or uncertainty – but please look online or speak to a healthcare professional if you are unsure.”