Thanks given to Horsham community ahead of final Covid and Flu vaccines at Roffey Millennium Hall

Alliance for Better Care expressed its thanks to the North Horsham Parish Council, as well as the town’s many volunteers and supporters, as it prepares for its final clinic at the site tomorrow (Saturday February 19).

ABC launched the Roffey vaccination site in September, working closely with Park Surgery and the wider Horsham Central Primary Care Network to deliver the Autumn/Winter Vaccination Programme. Since September the team has administered more than 37,000 Covid and flu vaccinations at the venue.

Katherine Saunders, ABC Chief Executive said: “North Horsham Parish Council provided the perfect accessible, community venue for us to expand our programme at a time of intense demand. We’re very proud of what the team has managed to achieve in the past five months and we are indebted to our incredible partners, staff and volunteers for helping us to deliver a safe and effective programme in the area.”

ABC said it will be able to meet the ongoing demand for vaccinations in the area via its dedicated Saxonbrook Vaccination Centre in Crawley as well as regular community pop ups. Bookings can be made via the national booking system: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or patients can check dates for Walk-In sessions on ABC’s site: https://abcltd.org.uk/covid-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinics/