Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams in Sussex and beyond.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Sussex where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Arch Healthcare - Brighton There were 896 survey forms sent out to patients at Arch Healthcare in Brighton, and the response rate was 10%. 95% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 5% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

2 . Northiam Surgery - Rye, East Sussex There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Northiam Surgery in Rye, East Sussex, and the response rate was 52%. 85% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 15% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

3 . Cornerways Surgery - Goring-by-Sea, Worthing There were 244 survey forms sent out to patients at Cornerways Surgery in Goring-by-Sea, Worthing, and the response rate was 60%. 77% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 22% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps