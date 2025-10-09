The GP surgeries in Sussex with the most helpful receptionists - according to patients

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:08 BST

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams in Sussex and beyond.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Sussex where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

There were 896 survey forms sent out to patients at Arch Healthcare in Brighton, and the response rate was 10%. 95% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 5% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

1. Arch Healthcare - Brighton

There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Northiam Surgery in Rye, East Sussex, and the response rate was 52%. 85% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 15% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

2. Northiam Surgery - Rye, East Sussex

There were 244 survey forms sent out to patients at Cornerways Surgery in Goring-by-Sea, Worthing, and the response rate was 60%. 77% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 22% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

3. Cornerways Surgery - Goring-by-Sea, Worthing

There were 307 survey forms sent out to patients at Groombridge & Hartfield Medical Group Branch Surgery in Hartfield, and the response rate was 48%. 76% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 22% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

4. Groombridge & Hartfield Medical Group Branch Surgery - Hartfield

