Bipolar UK and Sussex Search and Rescue were at Haywards Heath Town Council on Wednesday, June 19, for a special ‘Thank You’ evening.

Cheques for over £13,000 were presented to charity representatives Rosie Phillips and Sarah McCarthy.

Haywards Heath Town Team chairman Ruth de Mierre said: “Our Bike Ride wouldn’t happen without the enormous amount of work and support given by all our volunteers – and, in particular, by Martin Wilcock and Mike Oliver, who have been complete heroes. We are, as ever, indebted to Steve Trice and his team at the Town Council, without whose support and commitment we would flounder; so a great debt of thanks to them and the enormous number of people who give their time, expertise and knowledge so selflessly every year.”

The evening was for the volunteers who worked on Sunday morning to marshal the four routes, plus all those who manned feed stations or worked during the previous two days to put up signs.

Ruth added: “We were just amazed at the number of the Search & Rescue team and Rotarians, with whom we organised the event, who helped and supported this year’s Bike Ride.”

Organisers thanked event sponsors Thakeham, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding who built and deconstructed the gantry, as well as Co-Op and Waitrose who provided all the water and bananas, and Elizabeth Wickenden from Family Grapevine who organised children’s activities. Live music from Cylvian, Mike Rebeiro and Phony Walkman helped welcome the riders back to the town.

Mike Oliver, chairman of Bike Ride Committee, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm from Sussex Search and Rescue, Bipolar UK, Haywards Heath Town Council and Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath. This year’s Bike Ride was amazing and we intend to cement our relationships with both charities as we move forward to support these and other great causes in future years. Thanks again to everyone who rode with us on the day, was involved in the organisation of our fantastic event or came along to celebrate with us as we presented the well deserved funds to their respective causes on Wednesday 19th June in Haywards Heath Town Hall.”

1 . The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024 Charities and volunteers celebrated the success of The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024 at Haywards Heath Town Hall on Wednesday, June 19.Photo: Lawrence Smith

2 . The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024 Charities and volunteers celebrated the success of The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024 at Haywards Heath Town Hall on Wednesday, June 19Photo: Lawrence Smith

3 . The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024 Charities and volunteers celebrated the success of The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024 at Haywards Heath Town Hall on Wednesday, June 19. Pictured: Members of Sussex Search and RescuePhoto: Lawrence Smith