Sussex residents have responded to a Burgess Hill dentist’s concerns about a ‘ticking time bomb’ in UK dentistry.

The comments were made by Dr Sachin Anand, principal partner and senior clinician at Dentalessence in Station Road, Burgess Hill.

They came after the Health and Social Care Committee found that 90 per cent of UK practices are not accepting new adult NHS patients. The results of this recent survey prompted the committee to launch an inquiry into dentistry across Britain.

Dr Anand said: “It is a very difficult time for patients as well as practices. The powers that be (central government) seem to fail to realise that this situation is a ticking time bomb as recruitment and funding are in short supply.”

Other dentists in Mid Sussex have been approached for comment.

Brighton resident Ann Fielding said her dental practice is ‘like a ghost of its former self’ but had previously offered a wide range of services. She said appointments were readily available before Covid but said she was recently told a face-to-face appointment would not be possible.

Ann said: “I am an NHS patient since 2004, however I have not been able to be seen as I have a tooth ache since the beginning of the year, if not before.”

Mid Sussex Times reader David Rann said: “My wife and I moved from the Leatherhead area in March, and have not yet found a dentist on the NHS.” He said he had drive back to have a problem sorted out, which took 45 minutes.

Detti, a family support worker based in Haywards Heath, said her dentist in Brighton had stopped offering an NHS service.

She said: “This is obviously going to impact on the most vulnerable people and their children, who are unable to afford private dental care.”

She continued: “Not only the families I work with are unable to attend appointments, but me and my family as well. It makes me confused as it was never a free service anyway, and it is hard to believe that resources that are used in other countries as well are so expensive in England, while elsewhere they are not.”

She raised concerns that only ‘wealthy and fortunate’ people would be able to attend private dental practices.

Detti added: “I hope we can get some support and understanding or at least a proper explanation of what is happening.”

Sussex resident Ann Dale said the practice she had been with for more than 40 years is now only treating private patients.

She said: “I am devastated and so worried about the cost of private dental care. I cannot find an NHS dentist in my area.”

She added: “I am in my seventies and wish to preserve my teeth and gums for as long as possible, but I'm concerned of the cost involved in any major treatment which may be needed. It is disappointing at a time in your life where you want the confidence in knowing the NHS can care for your dental requirements, that you cannot find a practice to register.”