The talented singer passed away at lunchtime today (Thursday, March 30) surrounded by his family and his band mates, The Wanted revealed in a statement this evening.

"Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

The Wanted's Tom Parker has died aged 33 less than two years after revealing he had an inoperable brain tumour. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

The Wanted shot to fame in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness forming the band.

They had two UK number one singles — Glad You Came and All Time Low — and eight other top 10 hits including Lightning and Chasing The Sun.

Parker was told he had a grade IV glioblastoma in September 2020. He revealed the news a month later.

How to spot a brain tumour

The Brain Tumour Charity says that 33 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every day.

The symptoms can include headaches, changes in vision, seizures, loss of taste and smell, tiredness, nausea and dizziness, while brain tumours are relatively rare, it’s still important to recognise the signs.

The Brain Tumour Charity offers help, advice and support for anyone affected by a brain tumour diagnosis via its phone line, online forums and live chat.

The charity is striving to find a cure for the disease by funding pioneering research, campaigning for change and aiming to speed up diagnosis times.

Click here to read real-life stories from Sussex about people living with brain tumours.

For more information and to see the signs and symptoms to look out for, visit thebraintumourcharity.org.