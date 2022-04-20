Snoring affects around half of us (photo: Adobe)

Snoring is no laughing matter for those suffering from the problem - and their bedfellows.

Whether you're the person afflicted by snoring or are sharing a sleeping space with one, nobody's a winner.

Habitual snorers can not only cause nuisance to anyone within a short distance but can also suffer from a poor quality of sleep themselves, with issues related to sleep apnea and chronic sleep deprivation.

Snoring affects around half of us, with data revealing 57 percent of men and 40 percent of women falling victim to the noisy habit.

The fitted bedroom experts at online-bedrooms.co.uk have put together their advice to mark National Stop Snoring Week (April 18 to 22).

Tips include staying hydrated, making diet changes and exercising tongue muscles.

“Sleep is a super important part of our lives, so we should all be doing what we can to make sure we get the best night’s sleep possible," said Nic Shacklock, from online-bedrooms.co.uk.

“Unfortunately, those who snore or those with partners who snore can feel as though there is no end to their noisy nights. We want to encourage those suffering at the hands of blocked airways to follow our steps and finally get the sleep they deserve.”

Top eight hacks to stop snoring

1 Change your sleep position

Sleeping on your back is a well known 'no-no' when it comes to offering your partner a peaceful night’s sleep. This is because when lying on your back, gravity pushes the tongue against the mouth which creates an airway block and causes snoring.

Training yourself to change sleeping position can be tricky, but you can start making steps towards sleeping comfortably on your side.

Effective methods include laying a pillow behind you so that you can no longer roll over onto your back. A pillow between your legs can also provide support and comfort in your new side sleeping position.

2 Quit smoking

Lifestyle changes such as a large cut-down or complete stop of smoking can positively impact your airway and ease any snoring habits.

Smoking often will irritate your throat tissue, leading to inflammation and resulting in unpleasant snoring.

3 Take a hot shower before bed

The hot steam from a pre-bedtime shower can moisten nasal passages and keep airways open, easing snoring and ensuring a quiet night sleep.

4 Drink more water

Staying hydrated can positively impact your sleep cycle, particularly for habitual snorers.

Dehydration can cause mucus in the mouth and throat and nose to thicken. Drinking plenty of water will ease this congestion and allow for clearer airways during the night.

5 Anti-congestion exercises

Although they may not be a current part of your workout routine, your tongue and throat muscles need to be strengthened in order to tackle the issue.

Snoring is a result of these muscles being too relaxed. In order to combat this, try exercises like singing or placing the tip of your tongue at the back of your teeth, sliding it back and forth for a couple of minutes a day.

6 Change your diet

Eating lighter foods and avoiding eating right before bed can ensure your diaphragm has enough room to expand while breathing during your sleep cycle.

Dairy products can increase congestion and should be avoided, while protein-heavy foods at dinner will combat overproduction of mucus and aid snoring.

7 Hold your head high

For those struggling to stop sleeping on their back, elevating your head position while you sleep can ease breathing. Placing another pillow under your head before bed should do the trick.

8 Rid your home of allergens

Those concerned their snoring may be a result of allergies should try to ensure there are as few allergens in their home, and specifically bedroom, as possible.

Dust around all surfaces and wash bed sheets and pillowcases regularly.

Pet owners should deter them from sleeping in the bed with them, as pets are known to worsen the symptoms of those with respiratory problems.