Uncertainty remains over the future of day surgery services at Uckfield Hospital

In December 2024, East Sussex Healthcare Trust moved day surgery from Uckfield to Eastbourne District General and the Hastings Conquest hospitals as part of a six-month trial.

At the time the Trust said it was 'implementing the trial to improve treatment times by centralising non-complex day cases with the goal of increasing overall procedure numbers and potentially bringing care closer to the home for many patients.'

The trial was set for evaluation in June this year but the service has not yet been restored.

Jo Hextor, on behalf of Trust Uckfield, said: "The closure of our day surgery unit disadvantages local people and takes away their ability to be treated close to home in a community experiencing unprecedented growth. And claims assuring patients that centralised provision at general hospitals can cope with demand are not credible."

She said they are now hearing personal accounts from residents which prove the credibility of those concerns.

Many local residents now urge the health authoritiy to urgently reinstate the day surgery unit.

Jo went on: "We're also calling on them to re-start discussions with Kamson's to investigate a resumption of pharmacy operations at the hospital. Uckfield deserves better and the Trust and Independent team will continue to fight its corner!"

A spokesperson for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: "Following the completion of a pilot testing our proposal to relocate day surgical unit (DSU) from Uckfield to our main sites, we found that the changes provided the opportunity for a number of benefits for our patient population to see a great many people as quickly as possible.

"We have been evaluating the findings and carrying out further engagement with patients and staff to understand any impacts that had not been considered. We are now working to consider the next steps for the service and how we can best support those needing surgery going forward and we will be following all the required governance processes over the coming months."